Mid-Year Budget Review carded for June 18

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo. - File photo

FINANCE Minister Davendranath Tancoo will present the Mid-Year Budget Review on June 18 at 1.30 pm in the House of Representatives.

This comes after the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) sitting in Parliament on June 16 which approved a $3.14 billion supplementation package approved for 28 heads of expenditure.

At a post-Cabinet media briefing on May 29, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said, “That is a very important exercise because we have to find money, shift money from one head to another, so we can continue running the government until the end of the fiscal year.

“We are at a very crucial period to continue the funding of government agencies and departments. The exercise is taking a lot of time. As a new administration, it will take longer than a returning administration.

“We signed up for the job. It makes no sense to to come and blame people, however, anyone in my government or anyone being paid with taxpayer dollars will be open to criticism or praise. We are open to both.”