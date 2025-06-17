Man’s decomposing body found in parked car in Couva

- File photo

CENTRAL Division police are working to identify the decomposing body of a man found inside a parked car in Perseverance Village in Couva on June 16.

The dead man is believed to be about 38 years old with no fixed place of abode and known as “Ramesh.”

According to police reports, shortly after 1 pm, a mechanic was about to carry out repairs on a green Nissan Cefiro car that was parked in an open lot alongside several other vehicles along Carli Bay Road.

He reportedly detected a foul odour coming from the car.

He opened the front door and noticed the body lying face down on the back seat, partially decomposed.

The police were immediately notified, and Supt Fitzworme, Insp Khan and other officers visited the scene.

Sgt Smith, PC Mendez and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, also responded.

DMO Dr Coldero viewed the body and found no visible marks of violence.

He ordered that the body be removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James, pending an autopsy.

Investigations are ongoing.