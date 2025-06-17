Man dies after Gulf City Mall accident

A man was struck and killed in an accident at the Gulf City Mall car park in La Romaine on June 17.

Southern Division police had not yet released the man's identity up to the afternoon. The female driver involved in the tragic incident is reportedly assisting with the investigation. Police said she was in a state of shock.

Initial police reports said the incident occurred around midmorning near Kappa Drugs, where the driver was reversing and struck him. He was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital but was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.