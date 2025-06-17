Keshorn fourth in men's javelin in Finland

Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott. -

Keshorn Walcott missed out on a podium place at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland after finishing fourth in the men’s javelin.

At the Paavo Nurmen Stadium in Turku, Walcott launched the spear a distance of 81.91 metres, falling just short of Finnish bronze recipient Toni Keranen, who earned a slightly superior 81.96m distance.

Throwing to gold was Kenyan Julius Yego with his 83.08m attempt while Poland’s Cyprian Mrzyglod claimed silver with 82.90m.

After the event, Walcott uploaded a short clip of his throw to social media and seemed visibly upset with his attempt. He shrugged his shoulders a bit while walking off. He also wrote, “Bad and confusing competition today. On to the next.”

The two-time Olympic medalist now shifts focus to the second leg of the Diamond League for javelin athletes, in Paris, on June 20.

Six days ago, Walcott threw to silver with a modest 79.98m distance at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meet — the Motonet GP Lahti – in Finland on June 11. And on May 16, he opened his 2025 season with a fourth-place throw of 84.65m at the Doha Diamond League.

After the Paris leg, Walcott returns to TT for a few weeks before he charts off to Europe once more, for the remaining Diamond League legs in Poland (August 16), Belgium (August 22) and the final in Switzerland (August 27-28).