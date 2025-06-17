Foreign Affairs Ministry urges nationals in Middle East to be cautious

The Registration System for Nationals Abroad (RSNA) website. -

THE Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs said it is closely monitoring the evolving developments arising from the recent tensions between the countries of Israel and Iran. It is urging all nationals currently residing in, or intending to travel through the affected region to exercise the utmost vigilance.

In a release on Facebook, it said nationals are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and stay informed by monitoring credible news sources and official advisories.

It advised them to register promptly with the ministry’s Registration System for Nationals Abroad: https://register.foreign.gov.tt/, ensure that all travel documents are valid and up to date and comply fully with safety and security directives issued by local authorities.

Nationals were urged to ascertain the location of the nearest emergency shelter in the event of intensifying hostilities and formulate contingency plans for departure, particularly where personal safety may be at risk

Additionally, nationals were reminded that TT passport holders are required to obtain a visa for transit through or entry into the United Kingdom and this requirement should be factored into all travel plans.

The ministry said for further information or consular support, nationals are invited to contact the ministry at consular@foreign.gov.tt.

The government reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens, both at home and abroad.