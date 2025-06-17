DCP Martin reports family seeking witness protection didn't qualify for programme

DCP Suzette Martin (intelligence and investigations) has responded to media reports about a family's alleged plea for inclusion in the Witness Protection Programme.

"After a comprehensive assessment by the relevant departments, it was determined that the family, while undoubtedly impacted by ongoing family disputes, did not meet the established criteria required for enrolment under the current guidelines of the programme," a media statement said on June 17.

A statement acknowledged the public's interest in the matter, saying the safety and welfare of all remain a priority for the police service.

It added that the police will continue to provide support where appropriate, within the scope of their mandate.

"The Witness Protection Programme is governed by strict legal and operational frameworks," the statement said.

"These include an assessment of the proximity and severity of the threat and/or risk, the relevance and reliability of the testimony to the judicial process, and whether alternative safety measures could reasonably ensure the person's protection."

The statement did not confirm the specific case referenced. It is widely believed to relate to the recent brutal assault on a female student in Port of Spain, where a relative reportedly sought protection.

There had also been renewed attention on the issue of people's safety after a recent news article in a newspaper highlighting the case of a Trinidadian asylum seeker in the UK. The man claimed that a close teenage son, left behind in Trinidad, has been repeatedly threatened by armed gangs. Despite repeated appeals to both past and present governments, he said no help has been provided. The man pleaded for help to reunite with and protect his family.

The statement said, "While the concerns raised by the family were thoroughly reviewed and treated with the seriousness they warrant, the threat level identified did not satisfy the threshold for full protection under the programme."

"Nonetheless, in accordance with our duty of care, appropriate alternative measures are in place to ensure their safety and security."

Martin reiterated the police's commitment to ensuring fairness, legal principles, security and operational feasibility.

The statement added, "We continue to review our policies and procedures to ensure they are responsive, transparent, and associated with both public expectations and national security standards."

Martin urged the public to continue making reports of bullying and violence to the police so they can be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.