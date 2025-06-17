Close race for girls crown at Secondary Schools Track and Field Champs

St Francois Girls' Kieysha Adams, front, and Roxborough Secondary School's Nubian Boucher race to the finish line, in the Girls' 17+ 400m, during the Secondary Schools Track and Field Champs, on June 16, 2025, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

A KEEN contest is on for the girls’ crown at the Secondary Schools Track and Field National Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

At the end of day one on June 16, less than 25 points separated the top three schools in the two-day meet.

Bishop Anstey High School lead the girls’ category with 131 points, a 16-point advantage over Roxborough Secondary (115 points). Scarborough Secondary are also in contention for the crown with 109 points.

In the boys’ category, Roxborough seem to be running away with the title as they have a healthy lead over the second and third-placed schools. Roxborough have 177 points, followed by Queen’s Royal College (QRC) with 96 points and Presentation College San Fernando with 84 points.

Jania Thomas and J’Lein Roberts were the athletes who demonstrated their ability for Bishop Anstey with first-place finishes.

Thomas won the girls’ Under-17 shot put event with a throw of 11.56 metres, which contributed ten points to her school. Scarborough Secondary’s Jada Archer finished second (10.17m) and Kayla Fitzpatrick of St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain was third (9.87m).

Roberts won the girls Under-15 60m hurdles in 10.58 seconds with Janae Saunders of Scarborough settling for second in 10.73 and Adele Moore of Belmont Secondary third in 11.78.

Natalia Eastman was among those to lead the charge for Roxborough on day one and keep her school in the race for the crown. She won the girls’ 17+ 1,500m race in five minutes, 29.50 seconds (5:29.50). Her schoolmate Jewelle Williams was second in 6:13.97 and Kionah Joseph of Bishop’s High School was third in 6:29.76.

Ruth Irvine was one of the winners for Scarborough. Irvine won the girls’ 17+ discus throw with an effort of 39.55m, closely followed by San Juan South Secondary’s Peyton Winter (37.91m). The rest of the field was no match for Irvine and Winter as Abiah Hall was a distant third with a best throw of 28.55m.

In the boys’ division, Jubari Bruce grabbed first place for Roxborough in the boys’ hammer throw open event. He won with a throw of 28.73m.

LeBron James of Bishop’s High School was second with a 27.22m effort and Neyo Joseph of Roxborough ended third with a 26.52m heave.

Christopher Sammy, one of TT’s best athletes at the 2025 Carifta Games held earlier this year at the same venue, won the boys Under-17 1,500m event for QRC in 4:24.29. Fatima’s Jeremy Samaroo (4:26.07) and Darion Whiteman of Roxborough (4:30.58) were second and third respectively.

Isaiah Teesdale of Presentation San Fernando recorded a personal best when he won the boys Under-15 100m finals. Teesdale ran to gold in 10.92 and screamed in jubilation after seeing his time. Christian Parks of St Mary’s College was second (11.09) and Michai Ransome of Cowen Hamilton was third (11.62).

Another athlete who delivered on the day was Tyrique Vincent of Fatima in the boys’ 17+ long jump. Vincent, who won the boys Under-20 decathlon gold at Carifta, took gold with a 6.92m effort. QRC’s Kristiano Perez was second with a 6.66m leap and Kareem Thompson of Roxborough was third with a 6.60m effort.

Action on day two begins at 9.30 am.