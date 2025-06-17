CIC alumnus pursues medicine with a purpose

Ethan Joseph graduated summa cum laude from the University of South Florida and has earned the King O’Neal Scholar Award. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Ethan Joseph exudes purpose and ambition – traits that have taken him from St Mary's College to the halls of Harvard and Capitol Hill.

In May, 22-year-old Joseph graduated summa cum laude from the University of South Florida and has earned the King O’Neal Scholar Award – a rare academic honour reserved for students with perfect academic records. Out of more than 7,700 graduates, only 131 received this prestigious recognition.

“I didn’t actively work toward receiving the award itself," Joseph told Newsday.

"I simply focused on doing my best, one exam at a time. Eventually, those small efforts added up.”

But this level of discipline and academic excellence began long before he entered university. Joseph completed his second and third form work in just one year as part of an accelerated class.

Much of his childhood was spent travelling, particularly to the US, enjoying beach outings, and actively participating in his church community where he served as a lector and volunteered for lunch rounds. He was also deeply dedicated to martial arts, earning a black belt in karate and winning six Caribbean Cup championship titles. He credits his early love for learning to his parents and the grounding influence of martial arts and church. “From a young age, my parents instilled in me that success was not about being first or getting perfect grades – it was about doing your best and being eager to learn,” he said.

When Joseph left TT in 2022 to begin studies at the University of South Florida, what followed was a whirlwind of achievements. In addition to his academic pursuits, he founded and led the university’s karate club, growing it from five members to over 30 within a semester and serving as both president and coach. “It was fulfilling to create a space where students could rediscover martial arts, focus on fitness and support each other,” Joseph said. “It reminded me that leadership is not just about guiding others – it’s about building something that outlasts you.”

Throughout his time at the university, Joseph immersed himself in intensive academic research, with a particular focus on coronary artery disease. His work earned him a spot as a plenary speaker at the National Collegiate Research Conference at Harvard University in January 2025, where he presented to an audience of top scholars, faculty and innovators. Prior to that, his research journey also led him to present at the University of Pennsylvania National Research Conference in October 2024, and the Global Health Catalyst Summit at Johns Hopkins University in June 2024, where he shared findings from cancer workshop initiatives.

Asked what the experience was like presenting at such prestigious institutions, Joseph described it as “incredible.” At Johns Hopkins, he presented on stage as part of a group of seven and at the University of Pennsylvania, he participated in a group poster presentation with two other teammates. But his most memorable was at Harvard. “I spoke in an auditorium filled with hundreds of people, including deans from Harvard and MIT, distinguished faculty, professors from top universities around the world, and even CEOs of multimillion-dollar startups who were alumni of those institutions.”

He and his research partner, Faris Hassan, were originally chosen for the highly competitive poster presentation, with only 100 applicants selected from several thousand applicants worldwide. From that group, just 12 were invited to speak – most from elite US institutions. “Being selected as one of them felt surreal and incredibly humbling,” he said. “I never thought our research would resonate so deeply or be seen as so impactful.”

When asked to elaborate on his research into coronary artery disease and the cancer workshop initiatives, Joseph explained, “The cancer workshop aimed to make research more accessible and bridge the gap between undergraduate and graduate-level work.”

His interest in coronary artery disease research was sparked by the discovery that, despite its high prevalence in Africa, the condition remains significantly under-researched. “We explored the connections between lifestyle changes, urbanisation and diet and found that oral bacteria – particularly from untreated cavities – can enter the bloodstream, trigger inflammation and contribute to plaque build-up in the arteries,” he said. “It was eye-opening to see how dental hygiene can play a major role in cardiovascular health.”

But Joseph’s interest in the medical field stems from a deeply personal place. His mother was misdiagnosed three times with macular degeneration in TT, but later received breakthrough treatment through a clinical trial in the US. “Witnessing her vision return within minutes after an injection was life-changing,” he shared. “That moment made me want to pursue medicine.”

His path doesn’t end with medicine, though. Frustrated by how long it takes life-saving treatment to become accessible to others, Joseph began to see the crucial role of law and policy in healthcare. “I believe professionals who understand both the medical and legal landscapes can remove barriers to care, accelerate the approval of life-saving treatments and reform healthcare laws that currently limit access” he explained.

It’s why he is preparing to pursue a dual Doctor of Medicine/Juris Doctor degree, combining medical and legal training to push for healthcare reform. “My goal is to bridge the gap between healthcare and policy by advocating for more equitable, efficient systems.”

Though accomplished, Joseph’s journey has not been without its challenges. As an international student, he faced financial hardship, limited job opportunities and even transportation challenges. “Public transit in Florida isn’t very reliable and Uber is expensive,” he recalled. “I had to work two jobs (limited to 20 hours per week during the semester and up to 40 hours a week for a month during the summer, which was the maximum allowed) and save enough to buy a car.”

Joseph said research opportunities for international students are limited, prompting him to launch an independent project on Caribbean cultural hybridity, which he presented at the University of South Florida’s research conference.

Then post-graduation, shifting immigration policies made it difficult to secure employment, with some job offers even being rescinded. “I kept pushing forward,” he said. Today, he balances two jobs: one as a medical scribe at a surgery centre and another in chemical testing for a cleaning company.

Joseph’s next chapter begins this October, when he will start a Congressional internship on Capitol Hill, working directly with a US House Representative. It’s a rare opportunity for an international student and one that aligns perfectly with his long-term goals. “As part of our coursework at the Honours College at USF, we had to propose policy initiatives,” he explained. The course was taught by Congressman Gus Bilirakis, and after reading Joseph’s proposals the congressman offered him the internship to help turn those ideas into real legislation and work on health-related policy issues. “It’s an incredible opportunity,” and Joseph is particularly excited about advancing healthcare access for veterans in rural areas and drug repurposing policies. “There are two other projects I’m working on,” he added, “but I can’t disclose the details just yet.”

Throughout his journey, Joseph has remained grounded in his Catholic faith, which he credits as his foundation. “My relationship with God has truly been my anchor. During the toughest times, whether I was overwhelmed with classes, juggling jobs or feeling far from home, prayer gave me strength and clarity. I wouldn’t have made it this far without God. He’s at the centre of everything I do and I’m grateful for the way he continues to guide my path.”

He is determined to stay connected to TT, with plans to mentor local students, contribute to local health and education initiatives and collaborate with regional institutions. “Trinidad and Tobago will always be home,” he said, adding that he hopes to one day return to serve in public office to help shape policies that strengthen TT’s healthcare system, legal framework and access to education. “A future in politics isn’t off the table – it’s something I’m seriously considering.”

He also want to make research more accessible in TT and help to create opportunities for this country’s research to be recognised and presented at leading universities around the world.

To young Trinbagonians dreaming of studying or making a difference abroad, Joseph advises, “Believe in yourself, even when others do not. Your dreams are valid. Don’t be afraid to take the unconventional path, work hard and stay focused. Success abroad isn’t about where you start; it’s about how determined you are to grow, learn and adapt. And always remember where you came from.”