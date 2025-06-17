Caribbean Centre for Human Rights calls for protection of refugees

A pair of migrant students make drawings during a UNHCR education-kit distribution ceremony at NALIS, Port of Spain, on August 30, 2024. - File photo

THE Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) is lamenting the announcement of the closure of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Trinidad and Tobago and is urging authorities and civil society to safeguard the rights of asylum seekers, refugees, and stateless persons.

In a statement sent to Newsday on June 11, CCHR said it stood ready to continue the work UNHCR had been doing.

“UNHCR has been a pillar of strength and compassion in its tireless advocacy for the rights, safety, and dignity of refugees. Its impact in TT and throughout the region has been transformative.”

CCHR acknowledged that, throughout their mutual collaboration, the UNHCR had provided crucial guidance, training, and support in shaping its own efforts to uphold human rights and protect vulnerable populations.

“Their departure marks the end of an important chapter, but not the end of the mission.”

The CCHR said it was fully committed to ensuring the continuity of vital services for refugees and asylum seekers, including the registration process, legal protection, and the upholding of their fundamental human rights.

“We have formally written to the relevant government authorities to express our willingness and strong desire to continue the essential work begun by UNHCR.

"However, this will not be possible without the committed collaboration of our government and civil society partners.

"We urge the government of Trinidad and Tobago and all stakeholders to join us in preserving the progress made under UNHCR’s leadership. The humanitarian mandate must endure and grow.”

The CCHR is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting and protecting human rights throughout the Caribbean region.

Through advocacy campaigns, legal support, and public awareness, CCHR works to ensure all people, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status, enjoy the rights and freedoms to which they are entitled under international law.

CCHR is one of two organisations entrusted by UNHCR with the protection and support of refugees and asylum seekers following its withdrawal from TT. The other organisation is the NGO La Casita of Arima.