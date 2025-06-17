Brave South Africa refuse to 'choke'

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma holds the winner's trophy and celebrates with teammates after their win in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London, June 14. - AP

When Kyle Verreynne, the South African wicketkeeper/batsman, drove a delivery from Australian bowling star Mitchell Starc through the covers to the boundary, it was the end of a tremendous Test match that gave South Africa the Test World Championship title for 2023-2025.

The two-year tournament was in its third cycle and Australia were the defending champions, also the favourites to return as winners. New Zealand were the champions in the first competition of 2021-2023.

It was everything that Test cricket is meant to be. The bravery of the captain of South Africa, Temba Bavuma, inviting the Aussies to have first use of the Lord’s pitch, always known for its seaming possibilities, yet, at the risk of Australia putting runs on the board and holding the advantage of a "bird in the hand."

It took quite a bit of courage to take that chance and face the consequences whatever they may be. As it happened, the Aussies scored just 212 runs, Kagiso Rabada took 5/51.

In a Test match, being what it is, it proved to be enough runs for the Aussies to defend, blowing away Bavuma’s men for 138. It certainly looked like the end of the road for the South Africans. The wicket gave assistance to the Aussie bowlers whose captain, Pat Cummins, removed six batsmen for 28 runs in 18.1 overs – fantastic bowling at any time, anywhere.

A cricket fan, especially at a Test match, would have surrendered this game to the Aussies. Firstly, because they were the defending champions and secondly, Australia have won ten of their last 13 finals. Thirdly, they are the toughest of cricketers, with a mentality of never giving up, plus giving 100 per cent to their purpose of winning. A very difficult team to beat at the best of times.

South Africans have a reputation for "choking" when they enter the homestretch. That is a nervous condition for a sports team or individual, becoming apprehensive or worried as the game gets tight. It has been happening to South Africans for many years.

Not this time! Bavuma has added a strong sense of loyalty to country, a dose of mentality, awareness that makes for sound practical judgement and an ability to understand one’s purpose. This sense of commitment was brought to the fore in the second innings, when, dropping behind by 74 runs, his team knew it was now or never.

Bavuma and his men walked on to that Lord’s Cricket Ground, accompanied by determination, providing encouragement to each other, confident and hopeful. It aroused and empowered Rabada (four for 59), Marco Jansen (one for 59) and Lungi Ngidi (three for 38). They fought like hungry lions in search of prey.

This was a completely opposite feeling to the South African of old. The bowlers were encouraged by a wounded leader, trying to walk while struggling with a limp. They pushed the Aussies to the limit with all the strength and guile they could muster. The Aussie batsmen were destroyed for 207, less than their first innings.

After this phenomenal bowling performance, Bavuma’s men, scenting blood, went for the kill, winning by five wickets. And there was no hesitation, no "choking."

South Africa approached the score of 282 to win with confidence. It was a wonderful performance by a positive team that has now grown up and matured. That exceptional century by Aiden Markram was the spirit, the conviction and the single-mindedness required at the time. And it was done professionally. A deserved win. Excellent effort, South Africa.

There are many lessons here for West Indies cricket and its officials. One of the first matters to address is the selection of teams. Selectors are special people. It should never be down to one man as selector for all formats.

There must be at least three selectors plus the captain. There should be discussion across a table with everyone arguing for what he sees as the best team for the series on which the team is about to embark, and under what conditions. Selectors ought to also analyse the intellect of the individual, his personality, plus the social-mixing ability of players.

While natural ability is a factor and a necessary element for a cricketer to possess, it is as important to have the type of personality to encourage, to be content and to be happy while going through the motions, giving one’s best for his team and himself. Always searching for ways to play and win.

Shukri Conrad, South Africa’s coach, understood this.