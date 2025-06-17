Boxers losing ground: Association urges government to appoint new board

Colombia's Cristian Salcedo (L) fights Trinidad Tobago's Nigel Paul during a Pan American Games men's boxing 92kg preliminary round in Santiago, Chile, on October 19, 2023. - AP Photo

WITH national boxing at a standstill due to the absence of a functioning Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Board of Control (TTBBC), the TT Boxing Association (TTBA) has once again called on the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs to urgently appoint a new board, warning that continued inaction could derail the dreams of several elite amateur boxers aiming for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

A TTBA media release, on June 14, the sport was “plunged into uncertainty” on May 3 after the new Government was sworn in, leading to the automatic dissolution of the TTBBC. Without a board in place, the TTBA no longer has the legal authority to sanction or host official events — a crippling blow to its national development plan, closely tied to Olympic qualification.

“Our athletes are losing ground,” TTBA president Cecil Forde said in the statement. “Without sanctioned events, they (boxers) can’t qualify, can’t be scouted, and can’t build momentum. We’ve already lost one competition card and two more are at risk. Time is running out.”

The TTBA statement confirmed that among those affected is a group of high-performing athletes seen as central to TT’s 2028 Olympic campaign.

The board’s absence has disrupted the training and competitive pathways of Caribbean gold medallist and standout light heavyweight Jeremiah Thomas, rising lightweight with a track record of Caribbean gold medals and Commonwealth Games aspirations Donnel Phillip and super heavyweight Olympian and world championship medallist, aiming for a second Olympic appearance Nigel Paul.

Also among them are young bantamweight talent and current Caribbean champion, who is also part of the association’s elite development programme Jadon Castilano, strong Olympic prospect, 2023 Caribbean medalist and female featherweight Tianna Guy, promising young heavyweight Angel George and consistent welterweight with an unbeaten home-record Anthony Joseph.

“These boxers are more than hopefuls — they’re national assets,” Forde added. “They’ve earned the right to train and compete at the highest level. But right now, they’re being sidelined — not by injury or poor discipline, but by bureaucracy.”

The situation has already forced the cancellation of the May 17 Tobago Elite Boxing Gym card at Scarborough’s Port Hall Car Park, after the TTBA’s permit request “went unanswered.” Another event — Golden Fist Boxing Gym’s card on June 28 at the Petit Valley Basketball Court — is also in jeopardy.

“These events are not just exhibitions. They’re vital for athlete readiness, sparring assessments, and meeting international competition standards.”

The TTBA said preparation for international tournaments is also under threat, including the Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Tournament in St Lucia (July) and Caribbean Schoolboys & Youth Championships in Guyana (August).

“We can’t send boxers abroad without proper domestic preparation,” Forde warned. “These are critical stepping stones to the Pan Am Games and the Olympics.”

The TTBA statement said Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts acknowledged the situation’s urgency, noting that board appointments require Cabinet approval, which can only take place after Parliament reconvened on May 23.

While Forde praised the Minister’s engagement with national sports bodies, he stressed the pressing nature of the issue.

“We’re grateful for the Minister’s response, but boxing development is time-sensitive,” he said. “Once these opportunities pass, they don’t return. We’re calling on the Cabinet to make this a priority so our athletes can get back in the ring and pursue their Olympic dreams.”

In the meantime, the TTBA continues to train athletes and tentatively plan its remaining events, even as the clock ticks down on what it sees as a narrowing Olympic window.