Agostini offers Prestige Holdings share swap deal

Christian Mouttet, chairman of Agostini Ltd. -

AGOSTINI Ltd, owners of Superpharm, Presto and Mpharmacy is offering to acquire Prestige Holdings (PHL), parent company to KFC, Subway, Pizza Hut, TGI Fridays and Starbucks franchises through a share swap offer – a deal where a company offers its own shares in exchange for the other company’s shares.

Agostini announced its plans first through the TT Stock Exchange’s (TTSE) website in a notice of material change and a notice of availability of bid circular.

The notice of material change said it was granted approval for an offer and takeover bid to be issued to the shareholders of PHL for the acquisition of 100 per cent of its issued and outstanding shares.

Victor E Mouttet Ltd (VEML) is 100 per cent owned by the Mouttet family and is the majority shareholder of both Agostini Ltd (48.5 per cent or 33,525,538 shares) and PHL (52.9 per cent or 33,085,422 shares). To complete the acquisition, the Companies Act requires Agostini to acquire at least 90 per cent of all PHL shares not held by VEML and its affiliates or associates at the time of the offer.

A press release from Agostini on June 16 said that the shareholders of PHL are being offered one Agostini share for every 4.8 PHL shares held.

The release said the PHL board will have a maximum of 21 days to consider and make a recommendation to Agostini shareholders.

PHL’s share price currently stands at $10.95 per share. Wise Stock Brokers website said in 2016, 113,421 ordinary shares of Prestige Holdings were listed on the stock exchange to become effective on April 21 of that year, thus increasing the company’s issued share capital to 62,513,002 shares.

PHL operates 136 restaurants across TT under global franchises. The company employs over 3,300 staff.

Agostini has 68,982,879 shares. According to the TTSE website, Agostini’s share price stood at $66.49.

In its audited half-year summary consolidated report for the period ending March 31, 2025, it reported an eight per cent increase in revenue, from $2.57 billion for the same period in 2024, to $2.78 billion. Profit attributable to shareholders increased by three per cent, from $121.6 million in 2024 to $125.2 million this year.

In the release, Agostini said it sees great benefits from acquiring the company. It said the proposed acquisition was in keeping with Agostini’s growth and expansion strategy.

The release added that Christian Mouttet, chairman of VEML as well as Agostini and PHL recused himself from discussions and meetings related to the transaction.

Mouttet, however, in the release commented on the possible benefits of the acquisition for both companies.

"The company, as part of the Agostini group, can benefit from synergies in areas such as imports, transportation, warehousing, marketing and other shared services," he said. "These synergies can lead to cost-savings through ordering and purchasing goods in bulk, maximising the current fleet of transportation vehicles by delivering to similar or nearby locations, fully utilising warehouse and storage facilities and combining shared services to lead to a centralised operating system."