WINAD wants women to be part of anti-gun violence action

The Women’s Institute for Alternative Development (WINAD) is doing its part to fight gun violence and, during the week of Global Week of Action Against Gun Violence, it held a panel discussion ­– Countering Challenges to Small Arms Control: Local, Regional and Global Perspectives on June 5, at The University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine.

The discussion addressed a number of issues including Canada reaffirming its help to the region, cyberbullying in TT and the formation of a Women’s Council to develop women’s participation in small arms decision-making.

This year’s week ran from June 2-8.

The discussion was done collaboratively with the International Action Network on Small Arms.

It brought together regional experts, global networks, and local law enforcement to spotlight the need for more inclusive approaches to small arms control including the meaningful participation of women in the prevention and reduction of gun violence, a release said.

WINAD launched its project Women’s Conversations: Women, Disarmament, Small Arms Control and Leading Change in Borderline Communities in Trinidad and Tobago at the event.

WINAD’s executive director Folade Mutota addressed the audience and said, “Our work has always prioritised women’s inclusion in policy making, programming, and research.

She said, “No effort to reduce and prevent gun and gang violence can be successfully designed or executed without taking into account and committing to women’s full and effective participation.”

Mutota added that her organisation was offering “a roadmap” and space for women’s leadership in building safer communities, the release said.

Caricom Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) programme co-ordinator Danielle Jemmott was one of the panellists and she spoke about gun violence in the region. She said up to 90 per cent of homicides in some Caricom countries involved firearms which were often trafficked through porous borders or hidden in cargo.

“We’re now seeing a rise in untraceable ‘ghost guns’ and grappling with outdated, paper-based enforcement systems,” Jemmott said.

She outlined the regional Caribbean Firearms Roadmap, which sets a path toward curbing illicit firearms and ammunition by 2030 and which was adopted in 2020. She said nine Caricom countries adopted national action plans but TT is one of four countries still in the approval phase.

The High Commission of Canada’s political and public affairs counsellor, Stuart Shaw, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to security in the region at that event.

He responded to media questions about guns and armament in a changing geopolitical climate.

“For Canada that is quite easy. We are going to continue to support things like the Caribbean Firearms Roadmap.

“It is simple because your security in the Caribbean is my security at home,” he said.

The question was initially posed to Jemmott but she was unable to speak on those matters.

Shaw said TT took some impressive steps to dealing with such issues like becoming the first regional country to launch a national-action plan for women, peace and security.

This plan dealt directly with guns and gang violence, he added.

“People think about women and security and there is often scepticism. ‘Why would we do something like this?’”

He added, however, that people needed to think about these issues in other ways and, doing so, helped to make better policies and solutions.

The discussion took a gendered approach and addressed other matters like cyberbullying, the Caribbean Firearms Roadmap, stand-your-ground legislation and women and gangs.

Cyberbullying a scourge in TT

Insp Ajene Balewa said cyberbullying was a scourge in TT and took the audience through ways they could stay safe online.

He also said he hoped the new government would continue the work of the previous administration’s ministry of digital transformation where people were taught responsible social media use.

Balewa said increased connectivity had led to rising cases of cyberbullying and online harassment in the workplace and these issues were particularly prevalent among women.

These included targeted online action to harm, intimidate or silence victims.

Balewa promised that “stringent legislation” was coming to deal with these matters but, currently, people could only take civil action against such matters.

There was also a legal avenue through the Offences Against the Person Act (Section 30A) which addresses harassment.

Integrating digital citizenship into the school curricula, hosting community and youth center workshops on online safety, empowering women and girls through digital safety education and collaborating with schools, police and other groups were some of the suggestions in preventing this from happening.

Balewa suggested that people take clear screenshots of harassing messages or posts, collect relevant urls or links to social media profiles and document the times the harassment occurred and note the usernames or online handles of people involved in how to manage and respond to cyberbullying.

He shared his take on the proposed stand-your-ground legislation, saying, “it was a concern.”

Balewa said he was certain the government would put a lot of thought into the legislation’s development.

He said the law had to be “ well put together” and people who wished to access the facility should understand the responsibility they carry.

Enterprise community activist Marva John-Logan said she, too, was concerned about the proposed legislation but had faith the government would “fully flesh it out” and host widespread public consultations.

“People do not realise women are running gangs. They feel they (women) are enablers but there are women who are heading gangs in TT.”