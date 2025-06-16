Whim man cleared of 2023 robbery charge

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

A man from Whim, Tobago, was discharged by a Scarborough magistrate on a charge of robbery with violence.

Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine upheld a no-case submission made by Kylon Thompson's attorney, Azim Walters, on June 13.

It was alleged that on June 19, 2023, a report was made to the police by the victim, who claimed he was liming with friends in Spring Garden Trace when a man dressed in dark clothing, with his head and face covered and armed with a gun, approached the group, pointed the firearm at him, and instructed the others to leave.

The man then ordered him to hand over his belongings, including gold jewellery and cash, and to lie on the ground.

The man escaped.

Thompson was charged on July 4, 2023.