US trump Soca Warriors 5-0 in Gold Cup

US forward Malik Tillman, right, jumps over TT defender Sheldon Bateau during the second half of a Concacaf Gold Cup match in San Jose, California, on June 15. - AP Photo

Trinidad and Tobago's men's senior football team had 90 minutes to forget in their 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup opener against the hosts US at PayPal Park, California on June 15 as they suffered a heavy 5-0 loss.

On the back of sealing their spot in the final round of Concacaf qualification for the Fifa 2026 World Cup on June 10, it was a bitter pill to swallow for coach Dwight Yorke's team and leaves them with a lot to ponder ahead of their second Gold Cup match against Haiti on June 19.

With star striker Levi Garcia given special permission to miss the clash to get married on match day, the Soca Warriors started Isaiah Lee up top and largely operated with a 5-4-1 system.

Lee and the Soca Warriors attackers were a non-factor for most of the contest, though, as TT tried in vain to keep a compact shape at the other end. Malik Tillman scored a brace to lead the US, with goals also coming from striker Patrick Agyemang and substitutes Brenden Aaronson and Haji Wright. By the end of the match, the Soca Warriors had just two shots on target to show for their efforts, while they only mustered 29 per cent possession.

The thumping defeat is not the best of omens for the Soca Warriors, as they also suffered a big 6-0 loss to the US at the 2023 Gold Cup under former coach Angus Eve, while they were also hammered 6-0 by the Americans at the 2019 edition. In the last Gold Cup, the Soca Warriors exited at the group phase after getting the solitary win in three matches – a 3-0 victory over St Kitts and Nevis in their opening match.

In their 2025 opener, despite their defensive posture, the Soca Warriors looked uneasy from the jump as the US passed through the defensive line with ease and fashioned a couple of early chances through Agyemang. The Charlotte FC attacker couldn't quite find his shooting radar early on, but Tillman picked up the slack with a first-half brace which helped the Americans run out to a 3-0 halftime lead.

Playing as the right-sided centre back alongside Sheldon Bateau and the recalled Justin Garcia, the experienced Alvin Jones had a horror first half and his defensive lapses contributed to each of the first-half goals conceded by his team.

In the 16th minute, after receiving a stiff back pass from captain Kevin Molino, Jones was dispossessed by Agyemang, with Tillman finishing off with a right-footer at the back stick after Jack Mcglynn played in a cross from the right.

On the back of a four-game losing streak, coach Mauricio Pochettino's team were finding their groove as veteran TT keeper Marvin Phillip was then forced into a pair of fine saves. In the 18th minute, Phillip stopped an effort from Max Arfsten, while the 40-year-old custodian raced off his line in the 25th minute to save sharply from Diego Luna after the latter got in behind both Jones and Isaiah Garcia down the Soca Warriors' right side.

With the US in the midst of a quiet spell, the Soca Warriors suffered a self-inflected wound in the 41st minute when Jones was punished for an ill-advised back pass. With Luna lurking, Jones blindly played a weak ball towards the box, with the former pouncing as he set up Tillman for the easiest of finishes in the six-yard box.

Three minutes later, TT conceded again, as the ball inadvertently ricocheted off Agyemang and into the net after the lively Luna sent a shot towards goal.

Jones was taken off at halftime as Yorke made three changes, with attackers Nathaniel James and Dante Sealy being introduced along with left back Andre Raymond.

The Soca Warriors gave an improved effort in the second half and did have a few positive moments in the final third through James and Major League Soccer player Tyrese Spicer. Having conceded 11 goals in the five matches leading up to their Gold Cup opener, the Soca Warriors' defence still looked vulnerable, though.

Phillip was called into action when Agyemang hit a thumping left-footer on frame from a tight angle in the 51st minute. Seven minutes later, US goalkeeper Matthew Freese was called into action for the first time when he palmed away a dangerous Spicer cross which looked destined to find Sealy unmarked at the back post.

With Pochettino opting for fresh legs in attack just past the 70-minute mark, the Soca Warriors' defence was breached again in the latter stages as both Aaronson and Wright scored with minimum fuss.

In the 82nd minute, Aaronson cut in from the left and danced past Bateau before beating Phillip at his near post, with Wright cruising past both Bateau and substitute Rio Cardines just two minutes later before casually rolling the ball into the far corner to make it 5-0.

TT will meet Haiti from 6.45 pm at the Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas on June 19, before rounding off their group phase with a clash with guests Saudi Arabia at Allegiant Stadium, Nevada on June 22.

If Yorke's charges are to advance past the group stage, they would certainly need to lift their game a notch. By then, Levi is expected to be back with the squad. Hopefully, it doesn't become an uncomfortable honeymoon period for the Russian-based forward.

Soca Warriors starting XI:

Marvin Phillip; Isaiah Garcia, Alvin Jones, Shedon Bateau, Justin Garcia, Tyrese Spicer; Daniel Phillips, Noah Powder, Ajani Fortune, Kevin Molino; Isaiah Lee.