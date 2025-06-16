US mulls travel ban, Gonzales warns region about selling passports

A possible travel ban to the United States for citizens of four Caribbean countries could push these countries to be more careful whom they issue passports to under varying citizenship-by-investment programmes, one international affairs expert told Newsday on June 15.

Dr Anthony Gonzales, former head of the Institute for International Relation (IIR), talked to Newsday amid reports that suggested the Donald Trump administration wished to add 36 more countries to the 12 countries, including Iran, whose citizens were banned from entry.

While Trump recently signed a proclamation banning citizens from 12 countries largely on national security grounds, the latest reports are that a variety of reasons were suggested for the 36 extra countries, including questions over passports issued by several Caribbean countries. The list of mooted countries includes Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Lucia – all of which offer citizenship by investment to wealthy foreign donors/investors.

Reuters on June 15 reported an apparently "leaked" document from the US State Department and signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which outlined concerns.

"The department has identified 36 countries of concern that might be recommended for full or partial suspension of entry if they do not meet established benchmarks and requirements within 60 days. These concerns included a lack of a competent/co-operative government to produce reliable identity documents. Another was "questionable security" of that country's passport.

Reuters suggested some countries were unco-operative in accepting deportees from the US, even as some countries's nationals regularly overstayed their US visas. Other foreigners were involved in acts of terrorism in the US, or in anti-Semitic and anti-American activity. Not all concerns were the same for each country listed.

The 36 countries under review are: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cote D'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Ethiopia, Egypt, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, South Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Tonga, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The 12 banned earlier this month were: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, while people from seven other countries – Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela – were partially restricted.

Newsday called and sent Whatsapp messages to Caricom chairman Dr Irfaan Ali, Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers and his predecessor Dr Amery Browne, for a reaction to the latest development but got no response up to publication.

Gonzales said there has been a surge in the number of wealthy people from Africa obtaining Caribbean passports, arousing concerns in the US.

"That was also a concern for the European Union (EU) which has been coming down on Malta for selling these passports." He noted many Caribbean passports give visa-free access to the EU.

"Antigua and Barbuda plus Dominica do not have too much crime. Why are they on the list?"

Newsday asked which reasons cited by the report could be the reason for four Caribbean nations being put on the list of 36.

He said he knew of TT nationals who went to the US lawfully via visa but then disappeared for years. However he thought it totally implausible that any country could then tell the US it was refusing to accept deportees.

"Countries don't disagree about taking them back. If they went to the US illegally and they are still a citizen of their country, they have to take them back."

Newsday asked his advice for countries selling passports by investment.

Gonzales replied, "These countries are fully aware of the problems. It would be foolish of them to just give anyone citizenship to go visa-free to the US or Europe."

However, he acknowledges the benefits of this investment initiative to these small nations.

"These programmes have been quite helpful for St Kitts and Nevis and Antigua.

"The United States, under Trump, has started a similar programme," he said, alluding to a US$5 million gold-card investment offering a route to US citizenship.

St Kitts and Nevis offers four pathways to citizenship by investment, according to the government website. These are the Sustainable Island State Contribution (SISC) of at least US$250,000 to support national development priorities, including renewable energy, healthcare, and education; the Developer’s Real Estate Investment of at least US$325,000; Private Real Estate Sale purchase worth at least US$600,000; and Public Benefit Option of at least US$250,000 to Approved Public Benefit Projects to foster economic growth and job creation in the country.

Gonzales said he heard of plans for Interpol to screen applicants with such passports, but did not know if such a plan was in existence.