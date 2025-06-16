Trinidad and Tobago team named for RAN rugby final vs Mexico

TT senior men's rugby captain Shakeel Dyte. -

A 23-man team has been selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago in the Rugby Americans North (RAN) Men’s XV final which kicks off against hosts Mexico at the Roberto Tapatío Méndez Practice Stadium on June 21, from noon.

Coached by Dale Trotman and captained by Shakeel Dyte, the Calypso Warriors are gearing up for an exciting trophy match versus Las Serpientes.

TT booked a spot in the final after getting past regional rivals Barbados by a narrow 29-28 result in the semi-final at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on May 31. TT's victory earned them the RAN South’s top seed.

In early May, Mexico also confirmed a title shot when they defeated Jamaica 37-22 in the North semi-final in Mexico City. The RAN Men’s XV final was determined by results from 2024, with the top two teams from either zone advancing to the semis.

RAN Men’s XV squad: Shakeel Dyte, Trizene Mc Clean, Christopher Daniel, Jarell McFarlane, Jamal Clark, Askari Dawud, Johnathon Stewart, Wasim Ollivierre, Nathaniel Cadiz, Ruari O’Farrell, Karlon Alexander, Jonathan Taylor, Leon Pantor, Isaiah Small, Jamaal Stewart, Marcus Daniel, Travis Carmichael, Liam Jerry, Nigel Ballington, Kaselle Lee, Anderson Joseph, Jeremy Bonas, Wasiym Stewart.

Staff: Dale Trotman, Brendan O’Farrell, Jelani Baptiste, Sean C.