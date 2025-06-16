Trinidad and Tobago Chamber signs trade agreement with St Kitts and Nevis Chamber

TT Chamber president Sonji Pierre-Chase. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TT Chamber) and the St Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce on June 16 formalised a significant step forward in regional economic collaboration with the signing of a trade and business development alliance agreement.

In a release, the TT Chamber said the signing was conducted virtually, led by chamber president Sonji Pierre-Chase and her counterpart Trevor Blake from the St Kitts and Nevis Chamber.

"This agreement with the St Kitts and Nevis Chamber is more than symbolic. It is a strategic partnership rooted in mutual respect and shared goals. St Kitts and Nevis has demonstrated strong leadership in regional tourism, financial services and entrepreneurship. We see immense potential for synergies in those areas," Pierre-Chase said. "Through this alliance, we aim to foster direct business linkages, catalyse joint ventures and deepen business relations that deliver tangible value to our members and contribute to the broader economic integration of the Caricom region."

The agreement reinforces the shared commitment of both chambers – proud members of the Caribbean Chambers of Commerce (CARICHAM) network – to deepen co-operation, promote regional integration and strengthen the voice of the private sector across the Caribbean, the release said.

Welcoming this milestone agreement, St Kitts and Nevis Chamber president Trevor Blake said, "As an institution, our ongoing focus has been on how we can add greater value to our membership. The signing of this agreement is a significant step in that direction...This alliance provides a framework for developing a strong relationship that could help our respective membership through engagement in mutual actions, strategic alliances and sharing of best practices, helping to strengthen the functional co-operation between the two chambers."

Through this partnership, the chambers aim to:

• Collaborate on joint initiatives that expand economic and social opportunities for businesses and communities in both TT and St Kitts and Nevis.

• Share research and technical expertise in sectors of mutual interest, such as tourism, financial services, agriculture and renewable energy.

• Undertake collaborative research to assess trade feasibility, develop best practices and promote cultural and commercial exchange between the two countries.

• Facilitate knowledge transfer and capacity-building programmes to strengthen institutional and private sector capabilities.

• Build and deepen linkages with government agencies, investment promotion entities and other key trade and development stakeholders.

• Organise and support bilateral trade missions and business delegations that further the objectives of the alliance.

• Advance the UN's sustainable development goals (SDGs) through aligned private sector actions and policies.

• Identify and address trade barriers, market access constraints and regulatory challenges in a co-operative and solutions-oriented manner.