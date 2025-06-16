Tobago man's car destroyed by arson

A Mitsubishi Lancer was completely destroyed by fire in Signal Hill, Tobago, on June 16. -

AN early morning fire in Signal Hill on June 16 has gutted a car and garage and left one family distraught. According to police sources, the fire was suspected to be deliberate.

According to reports, loud explosions were heard at Piccaddilly Branch Trace, and shortly after a garage and one Mitsubishi Lancer below were seen ablaze.

Residents told Newsday they were awaken by the noise around 4 am.

The garage, which was made of wood and galvanise sheets, was completely destroyed.

The car was burnt to its shell. The cost of the damage is yet to be determined.

No one was injured.

When contacted, fire officials and police said investigations are ongoing.