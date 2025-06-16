Standing Finance Committee meets June 16

The Red House, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff Mayers

AFTER a marathon sitting of the House of Representatives on June 13, MPs will meet as the House's Standing Finance Committee (SFC) on June 16 at 1.30 pm.

The House sits as normal on June 18 for a Mid-Year Review of the last national budget.

The Parliament website indicated the committee sitting will be for the "consideration of the Supplementation of Heads of Expenditure for fiscal year 2025."

This will be the SFC's first sitting under the new Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led government, even as the latest budget was passed by the former Dr Keith Rowley-led administration.