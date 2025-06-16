Senior attorney Annabelle Sooklal dies

DEAD: Attorney Annabelle Sooklal, left, seen in this file photo receiving her senior counsel instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo in August 2024, has died. - File photo

THE legal fraternity is mourning the death of attorney Annabelle Sooklal, SC, who died on June 13.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised but a relative confirmed her death on her (the relative) WhatsApp status on June 13.

“With profound grief, we announce the passing earlier today of Ms Annabelle Sooklal, SC,” the WhatsApp status said.

Confirmation also came from a close friend who admitted they did not have details but only knew, "she (Sooklal) passed away this morning.”

In 2024, Sooklal was one of 16 attorneys appointed silk by the previous government. She was also reappointed as a commissioner of the Port Authority last August.

In 2019, she was freed of a charge of arranging an unlawful adoption of a baby. The Judiciary did not immediately respond on her passing.

Sources initially said Sooklal, who was elevated to senior counsel status in 2024, was in court when she collapsed although it could not be immediately confirmed, and the Judiciary has not responded to questions.

In February 2023, retired deputy Solicitor General Duncan Neil Byam collapsed while addressing the Court of Appeal at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain.