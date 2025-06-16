Rousillac woman, 59, dead, husband wounded after shooting

- File photo

ELIZABETH “Mary” Lennard, 59, a housewife from Rousillac, was killed and her common-law husband, Premnath Enal, 63, wounded after gunmen ambushed their car near the Debe Roundabout on the night of June 15.

The attack happened around 10.15 pm.

According to police reports, at around 10.20 pm, officers from the Southern Division were on mobile patrol in La Romaine when they received a call about a motionless person inside a car at Church Street, Rambert Village.

On arrival, they found a white Nissan AD wagon parked along the roadway with blood visible on the left back passenger door.

Inside the vehicle, Lennard was found reclined in the front passenger seat with gunshot wounds to her face.

The driver’s door was open, the engine was still running and the headlights were on.

Enal, who was wounded in the attack, managed to drive the car to La Romaine, where he alerted residents, who then called the police.

He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police from the Southern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, responded and gathered evidence.

Investigations are ongoing.