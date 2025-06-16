Multiple fires in north, south Trinidad being investigated

Fire officers battle to extinguish a fire on Frederick Street, Port of Spain, on June 15. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

FIRE officers are investigating a series of fires which occurred across various areas in Trinidad on the night of June 15.

One incident involved an abandoned building commonly referred to as the Laughing Buddha, a former casino located on Frederick Street in Port of Spain.

According to reports, around 10.15 pm, Central Police Station officers on patrol saw flames coming from the abandoned building. They contacted Police Command Centre and a call was made to the fire services. Fire officers, responded and successfully extinguished the blaze. T&TEC personnel also responded.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze and estimated losses are yet to be determined.

In another incident in Longdenville, a 39-year-old man's home was destroyed by fire. The owner was not at the residence at the time of the incident.

Police on patrol nearby received a call about the blaze around 6.40 pm at Ravine Sable Road. On arrival, officers saw the house had already collapsed inward and was still on fire.

The homeowner later told police he received a phone call from his brother around 6.21 pm, informing him that his house was on fire. He then contacted the fire services.

The victim described his now-destroyed home as a 25x30 foot wooden structure comprising two bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living room with minimal furniture and appliances.

Firemen from Chaguanas Fire Station extinguished the blaze and sources said investigators would revisit the scene soon to determine the cause, which could not be confirmed at the time due to poor lighting conditions. Losses have also not been established.

In Tableland, a man awoke to the smell of smoke only to discover his neighbour's house on fire. The incident occurred around 11.57 pm.

On investigating, the man saw flames coming from the neighbour's house located to the north of his home. He could not locate the occupant and called the fire services. Firemen managed to control the blaze, but the flat wooden structure, measuring about 20x10 feet, was destroyed. Officers searched for human remains but found none.

The neighbour told police the house’s occupant had not been seen for several days and it was not uncommon for him to leave without saying anything for days on end. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, in Palo Seco, a 52-year-old labourer also lost his home to fire. The blaze occurred around 11.30 pm.

The man told police he was sitting on a mattress in the living room of his 15x15-foot plywood house which had no electricity or running water and was about 150 feet off the road in a bushy area.

The victim reported hearing a noise in the gallery and on investigating, he discovered two couches in the gallery on fire. As the flames spread into the house, the man said he jumped through a back window to escape. The structure was completely destroyed.

Authorities are investigating all of these fire incidents.