Minister Phillip Watts, British High Commission strengthen sporting ties

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts (R) has a discussion with British High Commissioner Jon Dean during a courtesy call on June 11. Photo courtesy the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs -

Minister of Sport and Youth Affair Phillip Watts has embarked on the possibility of attaining expedited visas for athletes after meeting British High Commissioner Jon Dean in a courtesy call on June 11.

Watts engaged Dean on a range of topics, with particular focused placed on accessing visas for local athletes who wish to train or ply their trade in the UK. Also on the agenda was the exploration of joint initiatives for differently abled athletes with a view on greater equity in sport, as well as exploring the possibility of increased opportunities in the UK for graduates of local sport programmes.

A June 12 release from the ministry said there was a strong focus between the parties on an enhanced collaboration in sport, youth development and international engagement.

"The meeting provided a platform for robust discussion on key areas of mutual interest, with an emphasis on inclusivity, opportunity and strategic partnerships," the release said.

"High on the agenda was the visa application process, with specific attention to the possibility of expedited visas for athletes to support smoother travel for local sportspersons competing or training in the UK."

Just last week, Trinidad and Tobago cricketers Akeal Hosein and Jyd Goolie experienced difficulty in accessing UK visas to join the West Indies squad for their Twenty/20 tour of England and Ireland. Hosein belatedly received his visa and was able to join the Windies team from the second T20 in a series they eventually lost 3-0. Goolie, who was hoping to make his T20 debut for the Irish leg of the tour, did not succeed on his visa quest.

A Cricket West Indies release said Goolie was unable to secure the required visa waiver, as the transition period for TT residents had already expired. The challenges experienced by the pair are a result of updated UK visa entry requirements which came into effect on April 23 and May 12. TT citizens previously enjoyed visa-free travel to the UK.

The release said discussions also centred on the potential for the advancement of sport in rural and high-risk areas, with a view to using sport as a vehicle for positive youth engagement and social transformation. Tobago's potential for growing beach sports on the island was also itemised, with Dean and the High Commission also expressing their interest in supporting a rugby event, to go along with expanding partnerships in both cricket and football.

Dean also highlighted the availability of postgraduate scholarships available to eligible citizens to build their expertise in various fields, inclusive of sport management and development.