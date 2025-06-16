Man freed of 2011 burglary, rape charges

Bobby Ravello, centre, with his lawyers Robert Doodnath and Jerry Boyer at the O’Meara Judicial Centre, Arima. -

AFTER more than 14 years before the courts, Bobby Ravello was found not guilty of multiple serious charges, including burglary, wounding with intent, kidnapping, and rape.

Ravello was originally charged back in 2011. His trial finally began on May 19, before Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo and a jury. The case started at the Princes Town High Court and later continued at the O’Meara Judicial Centre, Arima.

Over a three-week period, more than seven witnesses testified, including three eyewitnesses. The prosecution claimed that Ravello forced his way into the home of a woman he was previously in a relationship with using two cutlasses and a hammer. He was accused of chopping her, kidnapping her, and committing rape.

Ravello did not testify in his defence. His legal team, led by attorney Jerry P Boyer and instructed by Robert C Doodnath, challenged the evidence presented by the state.

After more than three hours of deliberation on June 2 a jury returned not guilty verdicts on all charges: burglary, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, and rape.