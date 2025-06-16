Malabar uneasy as man killed, thrown out of car

Signage of the Malabar Extension Road, Malabar, where a man was found dead on June 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Residents of Malabar are worried about a resurgence of crime after the body of a man was dumped on Malabar Extension Road, Arima, on June 15.

Police said at around 9.50 am on June 15, northern division (north) task force officers got a report of a shooting on Malabar Extension. When they got to the scene they found a man dead in some bushes on the side of the road.

Police said the man was of mixed descent with a brown complexion. He was found in a semi-nude condition with tie straps around his right hand, a charger cord around his neck and abrasions about his body. He had a wound to the back of his head that looked like a gunshot wound.

Police were told that residents heard a single gunshot, and his body was discovered shortly after. Police believe the man was killed then thrown out of a vehicle.

Some residents were still in shock when Newsday visited the area. While some were unaware of the incident, others expressed concern that the incident may mean a resurgence of crime in the area.

“I was inside in my bed the entire time,” said one resident who requested anonymity. “I heard the gunshot, but I thought it was a car backfiring.”

Another resident said, “I was in the yard under my plum tree and I heard all the commotion, but I wasn’t paying any mind to it. But then my grandmother came and said that there was a dead body on the road. The man was as naked as he was born.

“It makes me concerned. Years ago there was a lot of crime here, but that kind of died down. It is just a concern that it may be coming back up again.”

While police were not able to identify the deceased, they believe he may have been from Daniel Trace off Trainline Road, Malabar.

Newsday visited Daniel Trace on June 15, but some residents said they were unaware the victim was from that street. One of the residents directed Newsday to a house on Kellawan Avenue, Malabar. However, Newsday was unable to confirm whether the house was the home of the victim.

One Daniel Trace resident lamented about crime and gang violence.

“At the front of my house there are bullet holes,” the resident said. “If you go to the other side of the house there is a window that is broken. That was from gunshots.

“Nobody is coming from outside to commit any crimes here. The people who are doing these things are living here and you can’t say anything about it because you will be targeted.”

She recounted one occasion where she was lying in bed and she heard gunshots. She later realised that bullets flew through her window and whizzed past her head while she was asleep.

“I was laying in bed one night then I heard a loud explosion. I knew it was a gunshot. That night if I had only gotten up I might have been shot in the head.

“The bullet went through the window, through a wardrobe and went into one of the back rooms. We called the police and they searched for the bullet. It was only days after we found it lodged in a curtain in the back room.”

Asked what they do to keep safe, residents said they keep quiet and to themselves.

“I do not come outside,” said the resident on Daniel Trace. “I stay inside right through.”

“I just try to keep good with people,” said a woman from Malabar Extension. “Always have a light heart and be good with everybody.”