Machine operator robbed at gunpoint on the job
A 21-year-old female machine operator was robbed at gunpoint while on the job at a bar in Claxton Bay on June 12.
The police were told that around 11.30 am, the employee at Side Bar along the Southern Main Road, Claxton Bay, was working when a man walked in and announced a robbery.
The man, who had a gun, demanded cash, causing the victim to fear for her life.
The gunman emptied the cash register, which contained $21,000, representing the roulette sales.
The suspect then snatched her gold chain worth $5,000 before running north along the Southern Main Road.
The suspect, described as being of African descent, is about six feet four inches in height.
He was wearing white three-quarter pants, a black t-shirt and a pair of yellow slippers with a hat.
Couva police were alerted, and PCs Morrison and Wilson were among the first responders to gather evidence.
No arrest was made, and WPC Horsford is leading the investigations.
