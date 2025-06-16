Machine operator robbed at gunpoint on the job

- File photo

A 21-year-old female machine operator was robbed at gunpoint while on the job at a bar in Claxton Bay on June 12.

The police were told that around 11.30 am, the employee at Side Bar along the Southern Main Road, Claxton Bay, was working when a man walked in and announced a robbery.

The man, who had a gun, demanded cash, causing the victim to fear for her life.

The gunman emptied the cash register, which contained $21,000, representing the roulette sales.

The suspect then snatched her gold chain worth $5,000 before running north along the Southern Main Road.

The suspect, described as being of African descent, is about six feet four inches in height.

He was wearing white three-quarter pants, a black t-shirt and a pair of yellow slippers with a hat.

Couva police were alerted, and PCs Morrison and Wilson were among the first responders to gather evidence.

No arrest was made, and WPC Horsford is leading the investigations.