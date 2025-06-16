Leap in filings at Integrity Commission

The Red House, the seat of Parliament. - File photo

THE past year has seen an almost 30 per cent jump in the rate of public officials filing a public declaration of their income and assets, said the Integrity Commission Annual Report 2024. It was laid in the House of Representatives on June 13.

The chairman's report said overall compliance had jumped from 61 per cent of all public officials actually filing declarations in 2023 to some 78 per cent in 2024.

In 2022, some 1,381 public officials were required to file, but only 844 complied. However by 2023, some 1,335 people had to file and 1,037 complied.

A comparison of declared earnings and declared assets is supposed to help in the detection of corruption and so act as a deterrent to any such acts.

The chairman spelt out the commission's role to hold public officials to account under the Integrity in Public Life Act.

He said the commission "aspires to be the pre-eminent guardian of good governance, beacon of accountability, and defender of the public trust.

"Our mission is to prevent, detect, and investigate corruption, holding those in public life to the highest standards of ethical conduct."

For earnings and assets held in 2022 – the worst category was local government councillors and aldermen of whom just 42 per cent had filed.

Senators were at just 49 per cent, with THA members the third-worst at 50 per cent compliance.

Permanent secretaries and chief technical officers were at just 54 per cent, statutory board members at 57 per cent, and state enterprise board members at 58 per cent.

Members of the House of Representatives topped the 2022 filings at 71 per cent compliance.

For assets and earnings held in 2023, members of the THA had the lowest compliance rate of the seven categories of public official.

Only 60 per cent of THA members filed. The second worst class were senators, of whom only 65 per cent filed.

Local government members were the third worst, with a compliance rate of 71 per cent.

Next best were members of boards of statutory bodies on 73 per cent.

Elected MPs had a filing rate of 76 per cent, which conversely meant about a quarter had not filed.

Permanent secretaries and chief technical officers were second best on 77 per cent.

The most dutiful were members of boards of state enterprises, of whom 78 per cent of individuals had filed.