Leah Bertrand misses out on podium in NCAA sprints

TT sprinter Leah Bertrand competes on the US collegiate circuit for Ohio State University. Photo courtesy Ohia State's Instagram page -

Trinidad and Tobago Olympian Leah Bertrand just missed out on a podium finish at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One Outdoor Track and Field Championships when she contested the 100-metre and 200-metre finals at Eugene, Oregon, on June 14.

Bertrand, who made her Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games, registered a fourth-place finish in the 200m final in 22.60 seconds, while she placed fifth in a keenly contested 100m final in 11.21. Bertrand was one of six athletes to dip under the 11-second barrier in the semifinal round on June 12 when she clocked a wind-assisted 10.91. In the final, though, none of the athletes were able to dip under 11 seconds in a race which saw the winner and last-place finisher separated by just 0.16 seconds.

In an enthralling photo finish, University of Southern Carolina's Samirah Moody took gold in 11.14, with University of South Carolina's JaMeesia Ford being given the same time as she took second place. Moody won by just three thousandths of a second, with her 11.136-clocking just enough to hold off Ford's 11.139. Ford entered the final with the fastest time from the semis – a blistering 10.87 run.

LSU's Tima Godbless (11.183) and University of Florida's Anthaya Charlton (11.189) finished third and fourth respectively, with Ohio State's Bertrand finishing just behind them in fifth.

Running out of lane three in the 200m final, Bertrand tried her best to claim a top three spot but her 22.60 run saw her finishing just outside of the medals.

Ford and USC's Madison Whyte had a ding-done battle in the middle of the track, with the former just doing enough to hold off her rival as she claimed gold in 22.21. Whyte ran 22.23 to claim silver, with her USC teammate Dajaz Defrand running 22.39 to seize the bronze medal.

On June 13, TT's Christopher Crawford placed ninth in the men's discus final with a throw of 59.08m. The event was won by Jamaica's Ralford Mullings with a meet record of 69.31m.

In the men's triple jump final which was also contested on June 13, TT's University of Texas athlete Kelsey Daniel placed 14th with a leap of 15.53m. The triple jump was won by Oklahoma's Brandon Green Jr (16.81m) who led a one-two finish for his school ahead of Floyd Whitaker (16.41m).