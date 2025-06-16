La Romaine man cleared of shooting charge

A La Romaine man who was accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend and another man in 2022 was discharged by a High Court master after the prosecution conceded that no indictment could be filed based on the evidence.

At a sufficiency hearing on June 16, Master Whitney Franklin discharged Trevor Ewing because of the prosecution’s inability to proceed with the matter and because no indictment had been filed. He was charged with shooting with intent.

It was alleged that Ewing, on July 24, 2022, went to his ex-girlfriend’s home and shot at her and another man while they were in the gallery of her home. Police allegedly retrieved two rounds of 9mm ammunition. Ewing was arrested in January. A previous sufficiency hearing was set for May, but an extension was granted to the prosecution to file an indictment and outstanding witness statements.

Attorneys Enrique Singh and Alejandro Gocking represented Ewing.