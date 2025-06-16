Keylon Whitlock: 'Country boy at heart' finds purpose in storytelling

Keylon Whitlock says his latest project Glory: Forbidden Love is a deeply personal film. -

Writer, producer, stylist, and singer Keylon Whitlock proudly describes himself as a “country boy at heart,” born and raised in the quiet village of Goodwood, Tobago. Now 32, he is building a bold and multifaceted creative legacy, one deeply grounded in island pride, cultural memory, and the transformative power of storytelling.

His latest project, Glory: Forbidden Love, is a deeply personal film that he both wrote and produced. Inspired by the life of his grandfather, Wilton “Flinky” Nancis, the film is described as also an a cinematic love letter to Tobago’s rich history and emotional core.

Glory: A Tale of passion and legacy is currently being shared through private screenings. Its next showing is scheduled for the end of July, as part of the Reel & Jig Pop-Up Mobile Xperience.

Whitlock’s creative identity is shaped as much by the lush, tranquil countryside of north west Tobago as it is by the energetic spirit of Ottley Street in Scarborough, where he said he spent his formative years with his grandparents, Wilton and Roselyn Nancis, his earliest muses.

“I’ve got a solid mix of quiet countryside grounding and Scarborough-soaked ambition,” he says.

A self-proclaimed “wise uncle at the family lime who reads both the Bible and Vogue,” Whitlock’s artistic journey spans fashion, music, brand strategy, and visual storytelling.

His creative toolkit was further sharpened through studying brand strategy under the prestigious advertising programme at BERGHS School of Communication in Stockholm, Sweden.

“You could call it a cocktail of all things creative,” he says, his mind a melting pot of style, story, and strategy.

A scroll through Whitlock’s Instagram makes one thing clear: his love for fashion runs deep. Yet despite the evolving mediums of his work, his creative foundation remains rooted in faith.

“My first creative playground was the church pew,” he recalls. “Singing wasn’t just a choice: it was a calling. God handed me the gift, and church became my first stage.”

Raised by a prayerful grandmother and a mother who is an ordained minister, Whitlock learned early on that creativity could be a sacred act.

“That foundation still holds me steady. It taught me reverence, excellence, and how to let purpose lead the performance.”

In 2013, he released his first gospel track, No More, a heartfelt anthem of personal transformation and spiritual renewal. The lyrics chronicle a journey through pain, self-doubt, and divine clarity, culminating in a deep sense of purpose.

So how did he go from gospel music to fashion and creative direction?

“Funny enough, I didn’t just fall in love with singing: I fell in love with the entire production,” he explains. “The album covers, the photoshoots, styling the background vocalists, choreographing moments on stage, it all fascinated me.”

What began with styling worship teams evolved naturally into full-scale brand development. For Whitlock, the shift from artist to architect was seamless.

“My faith influences everything I do. Every project, every shot, every line of script, it’s all an offering. The canvas is my altar, and the work is a prayer in motion.”

Beyond his personal work, Whitlock is passionate about investing in Tobago’s creative community.

“Tobago isn’t just where I live: it’s who I am.”

Whitlock says growing up, access to structured creative mentorship was rare, and like other creatives, he had to figure it out as he went.

“Luckily, I found others like me, dreamers, builders, and storytellers.”

In 2019, he founded KEYZ Studios, a creative agency designed to be more than just a production house. For Whitlock, it’s a sanctuary for storytelling and a launchpad for imagination.

“We’re not just creating campaigns or films: we’re building a legacy,” he says. “That’s the heartbeat of KEYZ Studios: an incubator for imagination, a safe space for vision, and a megaphone for island brilliance.”

The journey is not without its challenges. He cites limited infrastructure, a lack of resources, and the undervaluing of creative labour as ongoing obstacles.

“Sometimes people underestimate what creatives really do. We’re not just performers: we’re thinkers, planners, brand architects, and cultural curators. We don’t just want a seat at the table… let us help design the room.”

Though he tends to keep his client list discreet, Whitlock’s résumé speaks for itself. He’s worked with high-profile brands including Angostura, Sunshine Snacks, Maybelline New York, Reebok, and the Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago organisation. Still, his heart remains with Tobago-grown initiatives.

He takes particular pride in his work with Bago Boy, a mentorship programme for teens and young boys, where he created the visual identity of the programme. He also gave his creative support to Hierarchy, a fashion brand born on the island.

His entry into creative direction began in the most unassuming of places, a small shopfront.

“My friend Renaldo John, who owns Rachad’s Men’s Store, let me style mannequins and direct in-store campaigns on weekends,” he recalls. “That little shop was my first runway, my first studio, my first think tank. It was my boot bootcamp, long before I even realised I was building a career.”

Today, storytelling, particularly through film, has taken over his imagination.

“I’m knee-deep in writing and producing visual stories that reflect who we are, who we’ve been, and who we’re becoming. It’s my latest creative obsession, and I’m not mad about it.”

His long-term vision is to help shape Tobago’s cultural and creative future. He hopes his body of work will one day be viewed as a living archive of Caribbean identity.

“I want people to look back and say, ‘That work helped define our era.’”

To young creatives, his advice is clear: embrace your limitations and let them fuel your imagination.

“No money? Use jute bags, coconut husks, or whatever’s within reach. No studio? Your phone and a few kitchen pots will do. The things that feel like obstacles are often your biggest creative assets.”

And his own reminder: “The church kid in me will always say: You can do and be all things through Christ.”

Whitlock says one of his most transformative moments came when he turned 30 and enrolled at BERGHS in Sweden.

“I felt stuck, like I needed a creative jumpstart. I went to Sweden to learn, and I did. But unexpectedly, they were just as intrigued by me. So much so, I’ve been invited back as a guest lecturer. Wild!”

On the horizon is a new project: a hybrid creative and AI workshop that explores the intersection of technology and culture. The workshop will be free, but with limited spaces. For Whitlock, it’s another step in his mission to inspire, uplift, and empower his community through creativity.