FourPhase secures contract with ShellTT

Lasse Byrkjeland, chief financial officer of FourPhase. -

FourPhase, a solids and production performance specialist for the oil and gas sector, has announced a new master service agreement (MSA) with ShellTT.

In a release on the Energy Chamber blog Energy Now on June 16, FourPhase said the MSA involves sand management and production optimisation for ShellTT on its topside offshore oil and gas platforms in the Caribbean.

Since 2019, FourPhase has successfully completed several operations in the Americas, helping operators unlock greater production in deep-water and shallow-water assets.

Leveraging a rental-based business model, FourPhase has also supported multiple coiled tubing clean-out campaigns in the Caribbean.

Speaking on this development, chief financial officer of FourPhase Lasse Byrkjeland said, "With our previous operations in the region, we have shown that our technology can be deployed successfully in the Caribbean.

"With several projects confirmed for 2025, we’re predicting a significant increase in this strategically important region.

"We are looking forward to sharing more news of our successes in the Caribbean this year."

The demand for solids management services is growing in the region due to sand-related production losses.

Many wells are choked back or shut in due to high sand levels, but effective sand management can help increase operator’s production and margins in the Caribbean, the release said.

To address this growing concern, FourPhase has established a new office in Houston to better service this region.

"This is a pivotal step in our growth journey, and being closer to key operators and decision-makers will allow us to strengthen partnerships and better serve our customers.

"With a strong foundation already in place, including recent contracts, MSAs and operational successes, FourPhase is poised to continue delivering innovative solids management solutions to operators in the Americas," Byrkjeland said.

FourPhase has also secured two other contracts in the region for another Global Super Major in the Americas. This includes one other MSA and a new contract for a plug-and-abandon intervention, together with coiled tubing (CT).