Dwight Yorke anticipates last leg of World Cup qualifiers

Dwight Yorke - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

SOCA Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke is relishing the opportunity to stake a claim for a coveted 2026 FIFA World Cup spot, following confirmation of their final group-stage opponents in Concacaf qualifying.

TT are drawn in Group B alongside regional rivals Jamaica, Curacao, as well as familiar foes Bermuda, and the group promises fierce competition.

Group A comprises El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama and Suriname while Group C features Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica. Each team will play three home and three away matches from September to November, with the three group winners gaining automatic World Cup qualification.

The two best second-placed teams will advance to a playoff tourney in March 2026.

Yorke believes the draw presents a realistic and exciting path forward for TT as they enter the final leg of World Cup qualification.

“It’s quite amazing,” Yorke said of the group. “The fact that at least one Caribbean team will be qualifying for the World Cup is great all around. It’s a very exciting group to be in.”

Yorke was quick to acknowledge the quality of the teams they will face.

“We know what Jamaica bring to the party. Curacao is also a very good team, led by Dick Advocaat – a manager who is highly respected around the world. He still has plenty to offer, and we’ll be paying close attention to them. And of course, Bermuda – we’ve had some run-ins with them over the years.”

Despite the challenges, Yorke was optimistic and welcomed the final pathway to the World Cup, one which most fans suggest is a golden opportunity to capitalise on, and seal qualification.

“It’s a great group for us, one we embrace and look forward to competing in. Whoever qualifies will need to be at their best, because it’s not a group you can take lightly.”

With Canada, the US and Mexico having already qualified for the 2026 tournament as co-hosts, qualification for Concacaf teams have opened up significantly for teams like TT, among others. The shift has injected renewed hope into Yorke’s squad and the local football fraternity.

Yorke also spoke of the importance of unity and national support as they navigate the qualifiers.

“We are such a small country and we need all the support we can get. We’ve seen how football can unite us – look at the St Kitts and Nevis games where over 20,000 fans turned up. That’s exactly what we need going forward.”

The coach said his players feed off the energy and enthusiasm of fans.

“The players really love having the people and fans back home supporting the team. It’s about building that connection – the players getting to know the fans and the fans embracing this new era of TT football.”

Yorke, who has been working to rebuild the squad's identity and culture, believes this qualifying campaign represents more than just a football tournament – it’s about inspiring belief in the country.

“It’s an exciting time in TT football and we want to keep it that way. We want to entertain, yes, but more importantly, we want to win football matches,” he said.

Concacaf Group B qualifiers:

Home: TT vs Curacao (September)

Away: Jamaica vs TT (September)

Away: Bermuda vs TT (October)

Away: Curacao vs TT (October)

Home: TT vs Jamaica (November)

Home: TT vs Bermuda (November)