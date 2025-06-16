Demerit system stays as transport policy under review

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour -

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour has said the demerit point system continues to remain in effect as the policy will have to get a negative resolution in parliament.

He made the statement while responding to questions from the media at the American Chamber of Commerce (AmchamTT) annual general meeting on June 13.

When asked whether the demerit point system was put on hold, he said: “No. As minister, under section 88D (1) (of the motor vehicles and road traffic amendment act) by order I can remove the demerit points which require a negative resolution of parliament.”

Section 88 D (1) of the motor vehicles and road traffic act says the minister may add traffic violations to the ninth schedule and prescribe in respect of that violation a fixed penalty not exceeding 75 per cent of the fine prescribed for the traffic violation, remove violations from the schedule or alter fixed penalties for traffic violations to the extent that the fixed penalty as altered does not exceed 75 per cent.

It also said in part (d) of the section that the minster can add, alter or remove the number of demerit points in respect of any traffic violation.

Part (2) of the section says the act “shall be subject to negative resolution of Parliament.”

For a policy subject to a negative resolution to be passed or changed, the government would have to publish it in the gazette. Should the opposition be in disagreement with the policy, they will have to put a motion in parliament to have it reversed.

At a post-cabinet press briefing on May 8, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar expressed plans to scrap the demerit point system which came into effect in 2020.

Persad-Bissessar at the press briefing said that government had, up to that point, found “no evidence” that the demerit point system reduced road traffic accidents.

“If you have evidence to tell me the demerit system helped in road safety, I will welcome it, but thus far we have found no evidence that the demerit system reduced road traffic accidents… In fact the evidence thus far is to the contrary.”

Since the prime minister’s statement, several road traffic accidents, some fatal, have occurred, sparking a debate behind the suspension of the demerit point system.

On June 9, Polly Rampersad was fatally struck by a Toyota Hilux while crossing the street on Penal Rock Road, near Shirnarine Trace.

Surveillance footage on social media showed the two women crossing the road and being hit as they got on to the lane where the Hilux was driving. Rampersad died at the scene while her daughter was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment.

During his speech at the AmchamTT AGM, Zakour described transport as a business enabler and not just as a public utility.

“In today’s global competitive landscape the ability to move people and goods efficiently and safely is what separates the high-performing economies from stagnant ones,” he said.

He said the government is taking decisive steps to enhance the collaboration between traffic management branch and the traffic warden division to increase the presence of traffic wardens in key areas, real time data from transport management centres and remove lights along the east-west corridor.

“This drive toward efficiency is not limited to transport and aviation. It extends across all areas in the transport ecosystem. We are modernising service delivery, increasing efficiency and reducing wait times.”