Closure at last: Family of murdered teen says goodbye two months later

REST IN PEACE: Leela Persad, centre, mother of murdered autistic teen Malini, is comforted by her daughter Sunita as Andrew Persad, Malini’s father, right, looks on during the funeral at the family’s home in Barrackpore on Father’s Day. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

ANDREW Persad and his family and are now at peace after saying their final goodbye to his teenage daughter Malini, who was murdered almost two months ago. It may have been a painful experience for Persad, on Father’s Day, but it was one that brought a sense of calm for the family.

He spoke to Newsday in a brief telephone interview after Malini’s funeral at the family’s home in Barrackpore on June 15.

Malini, 15, who was autistic, went missing from her home on April 13. Her decomposing body was found on April 17 in a forested area off KPA Road in Barrackpore by officers of the Southern Division and members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT).

On June 10, an emotional Persad said his child’s body had not yet been released to the family. He said the delayed DNA test results hindered their ability to put the tragedy behind them.

“That’s what’s been taking the toll. You know, the longer it’s prolonged, the longer it’s taking us to say our goodbye.

“When you put something at rest, at least you know that you did the right thing in terms of religious-wise. You have all these rituals to do at every time...The soul is not resting until you put that soul to rest.”

He said it had felt as though Malini’s soul was still in limbo around them.

Asked if he and his family have closure now, Persad said, “Yes. I will say that.”

Malini, he continued, has now made her journey to go back to God.

“It is a tremendous relief for both myself...my daughter (Sunita) and my wife (Leela) to know what we could at least say our goodbyes and do our rituals for her and leave the rest to the Lord, wherever she is in his kingdom now.”

Persad thanked the police, HSRT and the media for the assistance they provided to his family during the period that Malini went missing to when her body was found.

Pundit Harmindra Maharaj, who officiated the funeral, said no father should have to say goodbye to his child on Father’s Day.

Maharaj said, “Today is Father’s Day too. Happy Father’s Day. Although we are bittersweet this morning. we pray for all of our fathers here today.’

He extended personal condolences to the Persad family.

“I am also a father and I do not wish to experience Father’s Day like how Andrew is going through at this present.”

Malini’s cousin Doreen told her deceased relative, “We all love you. we wish you nothing but peace.”

She added, “I hope she is at peace and she knows how much we love her.”

Malini’s sister Sunita sang a song called “Freedom” which she said she wrote for Malini.

Another relative said, “Today we put our baby to rest and ask God to hold her close to him. Her light still shines. we are the continuation of her story.”

She remembered Malini as curious, intellectual, energetic, creative and easily upset and “a little firecracker in her own right.”

“The world is a cruel and cold place. It was not always kind to you. It often failed to recognise your light, yet you met it with a warmth it did not deserve. Now it is up to us, your family, to carry that light forward.”

One of Malini’s teachers from ASJA Girls College (Barrackpore), Azarria Mohammed, read a tribute from staff and students to her.

“We were fortunate to have her as a student for the past three years. She was kind and respectful to all members of staff. She always had a smile on her face.”

Mohammed said Mathematics, Science and Art were among Malini’s favourite subjects.

“She loved to argue with her classmates about the correct answers in maths when they were not getting it right or taking too long to answer the questions.”

Mohammed said, “She liked to draw and write songs.”

On a personal note, she said Malini would always “come to give me a hug before she left to go home.”

Emotions were very low key with a few people crying and some coming to hug Persad and other family members.

Post-mortem investigations into Malini’s death were riddled with delays since the body was found.

On June 10, Persad said the family submitted a DNA sample to investigators on April 18 and were told the autopsy was expected to be done on April 22 after the Easter long weekend.

He said it was pushed back to April 24 and then once more to April 28.

He said it was eventually done and the family was informed on April 29 that the DNA results were expected within three weeks (around May 16).

Police arrested a suspect, Vinod Kotai, 52, of Mussarap Trace, off Rochard Douglas Road after Malini’s body was discovered.

Kotai was allegedly seen walking with Malini on CCTV footage before she went missing. Kotai died by suicide while in police custody.