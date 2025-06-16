Brian Lara stadium to host all TKR matches

Trinbago Knight Riders players appeal for a wicket against Barbados Royals in the 2024 Republic Bank CPL at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Trinbago Knight Riders are set to play all five of their home fixtures in the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

The announcement was made in a CPL media release on June 16,

It is the first time in CPL history that no matches will be held at the Queen's Park Oval.

A CPL spokesperson said apart from the Tarouba venue being bigger, "logistically one venue makes lots more sense and that is primary reason.

"Given the schedule, it is not possible to move. There is only ever one day between games, so you would need to de-rig at 1 am. ship to stuff to Lara (stadium) and re-rig in time for the next game – and that is too tight.

"It would have the TV crew working 40 out of 48 hours to make it happen and that isn't possible."

In 2024, the Queen's Park Oval was also snubbed by the International Cricket Council in favour of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy owing to the logistics of transporting equipment back and forth from Port of Span to Tarouba.

The Brian Lara stadium has hosted some of the tournament’s most memorable encounters, including the men’s CPL finals in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, as well as the Massy Women’s CPL finals in 2023 and 2024. With a legacy of record-breaking attendance and electrifying atmospheres, CPL said the venue continues to be a centre piece of Caribbean cricket.

The Knight Riders will face off against all five rival franchises between August 27 and September 3.

The 2025 Trinbago Knight Riders home fixtures:.