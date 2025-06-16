Army win St Lucia Masters football tourney

Defence Force masters team show off their silverware after winning the St Lucia Masters Football Invitational on June 9. Photo courtesy Akil Pegus -

In a season where their TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) team stormed to the 2024/25 title on the back of an unbeaten run, Defence Force's past players showed they still have something left in the tank when they copped the over-40 category of the St Lucia Masters Football Invitational tournament last week.

Playing in the Gros Islet final on June 9, the Defence Force team which included former TT Pro League standouts such as Devorn Jorsling and Kareem Joseph, defeated Sunday Krew 4-0 to lift the crown.

Midfielder Christopher Durity netted a double for Defence Force in the final with Steve Binny and Jorsling scoring a goal apiece. Jorsling, who now serves as an assistant coach with Defence Force's TTPFL tier one team, was named the finals MVP. Defence Force's Khell Elie was named the tournament MVP.

Masters Re-Loaded won the over-50 category. Over 20 teams participated across the two categories in the tournament, which was held from June 6-9 and was organised by Veterans In Sports Inc.