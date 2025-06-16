Ansa McAL cops sustainability champion 2025 award

The Ansa McAL team accepts the Sustainability Champion 2025 – Large Companies award. Rachel Welch-Phillips, head of legal and compliance (Ansa Merchant Bank), left; Frances Bain-Cumberbatch, chief legal and external affairs officer; Natalie Bibby, corporate sustainability specialist; Sarah Inglefield, head of marketing and external communication (Ansa McAL); Jiselle Granderson, sustainability officer (Ansa Packaging); Denise Douglas, risk and ESG manager (Caribbean Development Company); and Melanie Richards, sustainability consultant. - Photo courtesy Ansa McAL

FOR the second year running, the European Chamber of Commerce of TT (EUROCHAMTT) in partnership with the UN office in TT has named the Ansa McAL group of companies the Sustainability Champion 2025 – in the large companies category.

The award was presented in a ceremony hosted at the residence of Dr Christophe Eick, German ambassador to TT and special envoy for climate issues in the Caribbean.

In a release on June 16, Ansa McAL said this award shines a spotlight on its standout projects that deliver environmental and social benefits in addition to economic return such as:

· Carib Brewery's recent investment in a new state-of-the-art returnable bottling line to meet increasing local and export demand.

· Ansa Packaging’s Carib Glassworks earned international certification measuring its carbon footprint in line with science-based targets in support of the Paris Agreement.

· The group's completion of phase II of the Monte Plata Solar Park ahead of schedule, doubling its clean-power output.

· Rollout of a new safety management system and the adoption of eleven life-saving rules, helping the group reduce its workplace accidents.

· Aligning with global reporting standards such as the IFRS S1 Standard.

Accepting the accolade on behalf of the group, chief legal and external affairs officer Frances Bain-Cumberbatch said, "For Ansa McAL, sustainability was in action long before it became stylish.

"Our sustainable approach to business isn’t only about doing the right thing, we use it to drive economic value.

"By reducing waste, water and energy use, we lower the cost of production, improve margins and overall profitability. By investing in our people and innovating responsibly we increase productivity levels and create competitive advantage.

"Through sustainability, we generate lasting value for our business, communities and everyone we serve."

As the Sustainability Champion 2025, the group reaffirmed its dedication to driving sustainable growth, empowering communities and delivering long-term value for people, the planet and progress.