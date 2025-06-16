Al-Rawi: Watch out for UNC 'drama, bacchanal'

Faris Al-Rawi -

OPPOSITION Senator Al-Rawi described Leader of Government Business Barry Padarath as "the little butcher" and claimed the UNC is connected with an unknown, faceless group called the PNM Changemakers to destabliise the party.

He made these statements at a meeting of PNM political leader-elect Pennelope Beckles's One PNM slate at San Fernando City Hall on June 14.

He claimed there were mass firings in URP and Cepep.

Cepep now falls under Padarath as Public Utilities Minister.

At a news conference on June 3, Al-Rawi claimed government had plans to fire 5,000 URP workers and 10,000 Cepep workers could be fired.

He said last week he received word that attorneys were fired from the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs.

Al-Rawi claimed some 30,000 people could be fired from their jobs under UNC.

He advised PNM members to pay close attention to comments being made by UNC spokespersons and those by a nameless, faceless group called the PNM Changemakers.

Al-Rawi claimed this group was acting on behalf of the UNC to destabilise the PNM.

He reminded PNM members that the House's Standing Finance Committee meets at the Red House on June 16 to discuss expenditure under the 2024/2025 budget and the House sits on June 18 for the Mid-Year Review of the economy.

Al-Rawi predicted in both instances the UNC will create "drama...bacchanal and lies."

He claimed, "They will use their time to create a narrative that is so untrue and so loud and feeds the frenzy for bacchanal that they will make you think twice about who you are and what your name is."

Al-Rawi said the UNC will soon pass a $63 billion budget in Parliament when it returns in a few months for the 2025/2026 budget's presentation.

San Fernando East MP Brian Manning thanked his constituents for re-electing him on April 28.

He said he is the only PNM MP in South Trinidad, with the party having lost Point Fortin, La Brea and San Fernando West in the election. Before April 28, all three constituencies were held by the PNM.

Referring to some of Persad-Bissessar's early public statements since the election, Manning said, "I don't know what happen to her all of a sudden. She turn 'bad john.'"

He added, "That is not what this country wants."

Manning said Beckles offers better leadership with quiet strength, diplomacy and statesmanship.

While the UNC may be riding a popularity wave at the moment, he continued, this will not last.

Manning said, "Now is a time for pruning and preparation."

He added the UNC's honeymoon will end soon and the population will see that party for what it really is.