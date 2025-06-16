32-year-old shot, killed in Arima

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Pinto, Arima, on June 15. According to police reports, around 5.35 pm, officers got a call from the Police Command Centre about a shooting at Punette Avenue, Pinto.

On arrival, they found a man of light brown complexion, dressed in dark three-quarter pants, black and white sneakers, and shirtless, with gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim was later identified as Schnaldo Nanois of Faith Avenue, Maturita. He was taken to the Arima General Hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead at 5.55 pm.

Police processed the scene and collected one control swab and one blood swab as evidence.

Also in Pinto, a 36-year-old man from Sangre Grande was robbed while walking along the Eastern Main Road around 5 am, on June 15.

Reports say the victim was at Pinto Junction when he was accosted by two men wearing black hoodies and armed with knives. They stole the victim's A15 cellphone valued at $1,500 and $100 in cash.

On June 14, around 9 pm, a 46-year-old man from Wallerfield was robbed while walking along the Eastern Main Road near Sensational Sammy Seafood Plus Restaurant in Arima.

The victim told police two men of African descent approached him from behind and announced a robbery.

They stole $2,360 in cash, reportedly the victim's salary for the past fortnight, and approximately $250 worth of groceries.

Also on June 14, around 10.30 pm, two women driving a black Nissan on the Eastern Main Road were ambushed near Tumpuna Road, Arima.

A silver station wagon pulled in front of their vehicle, blocking the road and four men, two armed with guns,got out the car and began beating the women.

Among the items stolen were a Samsung cellphone, a wallet containing personal documents, $8,000 in cash, and an estimated $20,000 worth of undisclosed merchandise.

The suspects then got back in their car and drove off.