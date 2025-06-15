Windies women lose second ODI vs South Africa, series tied 1-1

West Indies’ captain Hayley Matthews. - AP Photo

West Indies women succumbed to a 40-run defeat in game two of the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa which bowled off at the 3Ws Oval in Cave Hill, Barbados on June 14.

Half-centuries from skipper Hayley Matthews (56) and wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle (53) were not good enough to champion the chase to 310 for victory, as South Africa women had the hosts all out for 269, in reply.

Put in to bat, the visitors were guided to 309/9 from their 50 overs courtesy of a team effort. Sune Luis (76) top scored while Nondumiso Shangase (55) provided solid support.

Supporting knocks came from Annerie Dercksen (37), Marizanne Kapp (32), skipper Laura Wolvaardt (28), Chloe Tyron (28) and Tazmin Brits (26).

Leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (4/64) was the pick of the West Indian bowlers while Matthews (2/47) also chipped in.

In reply, Matthews and Campbelle were the batting standout for the maroon team while Chinelle Henry (39), Fletcher (19 not out) and Zaida James (18) had fair contributions.

Despite a late surge from James and Fletcher in the final overs, they could not hold on and were bundled out for 269 on the final ball of the innings.

Nonkululeko Mlaba (4/33) shone with the ball for South Africa while Kapp (2/42) also finished among the wickets.

The result meant the three-match series is now tied at 1-1 with the deciding fixture set for June 17 at the same venue. West Indies won the opening, rain-affected first ODI by four wickets on June 11.

Summarised Scores

SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN 309/9 (50) — Sune Luis 76, Nondumiso Shangase 55, Annerie Dercksen 37, Marizanne Kapp 32, skipper Laura Wolvaardt 28, Chloe Tyron 28, Tazmin Brits 26; Afy Fletcher 4/64, Hayley Matthews 2/47 vs WEST INDIES WOMEN 269 (50) — Hayley Matthews 56, Shemaine Campbelle 53, Chinelle Henry 39, Afy Fletcher 19 not out, Zaida James 18; Nonkululeko Mlaba 4/33, Marizanne Kapp 2/42 - South Africa women won by 40 runs