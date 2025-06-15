The Tobago Slave Laws 1768 and 1775

Dr Rita Pemberton -

ALTHOUGH. Under British rule, enslavement in Tobago was based on the Barbados Slave Code of 1661, the administration of Tobago enacted the island’s first slave law in 1768 which was entitled An Act For the Good Order and Government of Slaves and for Keeping Them Under Proper Restraint. It declared that slaves, mills, boilers, stills and still heads and other plantation utensils which belonged to mills, boiling houses and still houses to be real estate and established the method of trial in capital cafes and other regulations for the greater good and security of the inhabitants’ property.

The law stated that all negroes and other slaves and the mules and all other plantation utensils belong to the mills, boiling houses and still houses were to be judged as real estate and the slaves which belonged to persons without land and the widows who possessed land which belonged to their dead husbands were to be treated as those on the plantations but the law did not apply to captive Africans who were brought to the island by merchants for sale.

Justification for the Slave Laws was provided by the assertion of the “barbarous and savage nature” of the Africans who are “unfit for the laws of Britain” hence other laws are required to keep them in good order. Any slave maiming or attempting to maim a white person will be punished by death, transportation or any other approved form of punishment. A slave who insults or threatens a white person, runs away or harbours or assists runaways will be sentenced to whipping by the justice of the peace. Testimony of one slave against another was acceptable and encouraged. Slaves were punished for gaming and being off their plantation without a ticket giving them permission to be away. Planters were required to provide a list of runaways with their names, ages, sizes, distinguishing external marks, how they were acquired and the number of times they absented themselves.

Slaves were forbidden from beating any drums, empty caulks, boxes or great gourds, or to blow shells, horns or other loud instruments. Slaves were not allowed to carry or own arms. Free persons who provided arms to slaves were fined up to £50 and if unable to pay levies will be made on their property. Since the consumption of alcohol was known to cause disturbances, selling liqueur to slaves was illegal and the fine ranged from £10-£50.

Planters were not allowed to pay slaves who were hired out and mulattoes, negroes and Indians were not allowed to sell (by hawking) goods such as sugar rum, ginger, coffee, cocoa or any other product wares or merchandise, provisions or poultry. It was the responsibility of planters to devote one acre of land for every five slaves on the plantation for the cultivation of provision and it was not legal for owners to torture or mutilate slaves. Planters were to be compensated for executed slaves and informers on convicted slaves were compensated. Planters were instructed to limit holidays given to slaves at Christmas. This was intended to keep the enslaved Africans as fully occupied as possible to reduce their opportunities for drinking, drumming, plotting rebellions, running away or engaging in any other action which planters considered threats to the safety of plantations and their owners.

The second part of the law was An Act to Prevent the Undue Frequenting of Taverns and Tipling Houses and to prevent all persons from selling rum or any other spirituous or fermented and the clandestine importation of liquor. A licence, which was required to sell spirituous liquor, was obtainable from two justices of the peace to be renewed on October 1 each year for the sum of £50 pounds. Licences were not granted to persons without a certificate of good character. Selling without a licence attracted a penalty of £3 6 shillings, for the first offence, £10 for the second offence and £20 pounds for a third offence. A half of the charges was paid to the informer who reported the illegal trade.

This law also established a Court of Common Pleas and detailed its method of its operation. Provision was made for poor persons and those who owned less than 30 acres of land, labourers, servants and poor settlers who raised livestock and ground provisions who had to take legal action against anyone for nonpayment for work done or for materials provided which were valued under £20 to complain to the justice of the peace.

The next part of the law dealt with making provision for money for the construction of roads and the appointment of an individual to have the responsibility for road construction and maintenance on the island.

The law imposed a land tax to raise money for the establishment of commissioners of public roads. Each estate was required to provide one in every ten slaves, at least half of which should be men, to be employed on the public roads of the parish roads which was important given the daily increase in the number of estates. Each slave was to be provided with one axe, a cutlass, a hoe and sufficient provision at owner’s expense and were required to work as long as the commissioners required their services. Owners were to be paid three shillings for each worker they supplied. Owners who refused to comply with the regulation suffered a penalty of six shillings.

The first concern of the road commissioners was to establish a road system which allowed communication across and around the island. It included making, repairing and enlarging a leading road from Scarborough through the parishes of St George, St Mary and St Paul to the East, and from Scarborough through St Andrew, St Patrick and St David to the town of Plymouth and from Plymouth through St Andrew, St David and St Mary so that they would be able to communicate with the principal bays and shipping places in the various parishes. St John, the largest parish on the island, needed roads to facilitate general communication especially in times of danger and establish the shortest means of communication with other parts of the island and to open up new areas. To facilitate round the island communication a road was proposed to run from Fort Granby to Castara Bay with slave labour.

Slaves were to be called out to open new roads and commissioners were to determine the need for support officers such as way-wardens and overseers in the different districts. To facilitate road construction all trees, bushes fences were to be removed and roads to the interior plantations and markets also involved building bridges and digging for stone and gravel to level the ground where required. Taxes of ten shillings were imposed on the town lots of Scarborough, Georgetown and Plymouth and five shillings for unoccupied lots. Commissioners for towns were appointed to hire slaves for cleaning and draining the streets of the towns.

The next aspect of the security was the regulating and establishing a militia on the island. Every white male between the ages of 15 to 65 qualified for membership of the militia. Uniforms were provided and parades were held every morning from seven to ten o’clock and the men were fined for absence.

Appointments of persons to take charge of the batteries around the island were made as follows: one colonel, seven captains and 18 gentlemen who were required to wear the same uniforms with members of the militia and were furnished with arms.

The other important segments of the act included the appointment of an agent to act on behalf of the island in the UK where all transactions pertaining to the sale of properties and produce and the purchase and shipping of items required by planters on the island, occurred., and to facilitate smooth business operations, a Court Merchant was established allow traders to be able to recover outstanding debts. It must be indicated that Tobago was being developed as a plantation colony amid tensions between Britain and France for possession of the island. Hence the emphasis on matters pertaining to security which meant control of slaves, strengthened military and effective communication’s across the island.