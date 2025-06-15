Shierneil Kimkeran off to Palm Springs for Mrs Globe Curve

MOTHER of two, Shierneil Kimkeran is set to represent TT at the Mrs Globe Curve 2025 at Palm Springs in California.

The competition’s key partner in the Mrs Globe organisation is the WIN Foundation, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to helping women overcome abuse and rebuild their lives through empowerment programmes, therapy, and education.

This is the first time a representative from TT will take part in the seventh edition of the competition.

Kimkeran will begin her journey in hopes of acquiring the coveted title on June 15 for a seven-day stay.

The pageant is formed to celebrate the beauty, intelligence, and achievements of married women worldwide. It is held annually, and the pageant emphasises personal development, cultural representation, and community involvement.

Kimkeran, like all the other contestants in the competition, would participate in the personality profile, resort wear, costume, and evening gown segments leading up to the big night, when an overall winner would be announced.

Kimkeran has a bachelor’s in education and is also a wife and the principal of full gospel online primary school.

The 27-year-old prides her accomplishments on the basis of strength; having a strong character to combat the public’s misconception that “nothing good comes from Morvant.”

She said: “I started the full gospel online primary school during covid in 2020; to assist parents struggling to adjust to the at-home classes we had no choice but to embrace at that time. We also provide parents with a comfortable faith-based homeschooling option.”

The competition runs from June 17 to 22.