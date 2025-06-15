Shani Mootoo comes to the Writers Centre

Author Shani Mootoo. -

ACCLAIMED writer Shani Mootoo will read from and discuss her latest collection of poetry, Oh Witness Dey! (Book*hug Press) at The Writers Centre, 14 Alcazar Street, St Clair on Tuesday, June 24 from 5.30 pm.

The Writers Centre is the home of the Bocas Lit Fest, Paper Based Bookshop, and the Sleepy Cat Cafe.

Mootoo was born in Ireland, raised in Trinidad, and lives in Southern Ontario, Canada.

She has earned international acclaim for her body of literary work, which includes her groundbreaking first novel, Cereus Blooms at Night, published in 14 countries, a release from the Bocas Lit Fest stated.

Oh Witness Dey!, which has been shortlisted for the 2025 Pat Lowther Memorial Award and named a finalist for the 2024 Big Other Book Award for Poetry. This verse writing is not only personal; it is deeply rooted in home, Mootoo affirmed, saying, “The poetry, the ideas, the song of Oh Witness Dey! could only have come out of my enduring passion for TT. It is, therefore, an immense privilege to read from it to its perfect audience at The Writers Centre.”

The reading and discussion will be moderated by host Angelique V Nixon, Bahamian writer, scholar, and activist who has lived and worked in TT for over ten years.

“Attendees who are less familiar with Mootoo’s poetry will find ample evidence of her storytelling strengths in Oh Witness Dey!, which addresses Indo-Trinidadian indentureship and its legacies through memory, lyrical narrative, and folk traditions,” the release said.

Mootoo emphasised the particular creative powers that poetry conveys, saying, “As a storyteller, my poems, too, tell stories. But sometimes, the very details that delight in the long-form story, can encumber the single most important note within. That note, in a word, or a sentence, is given total attention, allowed resonance, when it stands alone, as in a poem, and yet it can speak a novel’s worth of meaning. The remarkable, that is, the worth-remarking, is often radical and is, therefore, the vital essence of poetry for me.”

Copies of Oh Witness Dey! as well as select other books by Mootoo will be available for purchase from Paper Based Bookshop on the day of the event.

Guests are encouraged to bring their pre-owned copies of Mootoo’s previously published works to be autographed.

The event is free and open to the public; all are invited.

Mootoo is the author of six novels, three collections of poetry, and one short story collection.

She is a four-time Giller Prize nominee, and her work has been long and shortlisted for the Booker Prize, the Lambda Literary Prize, and the IMPAC Dublin Literary Award.

She has been awarded the an honorary doctorate from Western University, is a recipient of Lambda Literary’s James Duggins Outstanding Mid-Career Novelist Prize, the Writers’ Trust Engel Findley Award, and Library and Archives Canada Scholar Award.