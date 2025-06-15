Residents: Youths driving up crime in Fyzabad

Charlie King Junction, Fyzabad. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

KNOWN for being the birthplace of the labour movement, Fyzabad has a rich history and culture. But in recent years, it has been making the headlines for something else – crime.

Heartless, disgusting and brazen were just some of the words residents used to describe those who have now tainted their once “lively, family-like” community through criminal acts.

They believe most of it is being done by young people and that something needs to be done about it sooner rather than later.

The Sunday Newsday requested data from the Police Service on crimes in Fyzabad but up until newstime, that information had not been provided.

On the TTPS website, publicly available statics from the Crime and Problem Analysis Branch show that in 2024, in the South Western division – of which Fyzabad is a part – there were 345 crimes reported for 2024. That division also includes Debe, Cap-de-Ville, Erin, Guapo, La Brea, Oropouche, Penal, Point Fortin, Santa Flora and Siparia.

Of those 345 crimes, there were 39 murders, 176 robberies, 64 reports of rape, incest and sexual offences and 99 reports of burglaries and break-ins.

In 2023, there were 426 crimes reported, including 39 reports of murder, 121 reports of burglaries and break-ins, 122 reports of rape, incest and sexual offences and 145 reports of robberies.

In 2022,there were 428 reports of crime, including 153 reports of burglaries and break-ins, 35 murders, 80 reports of rape, incest and sexual offences and 151 reports of robberies.

‘All the young men in my village in jail’

One resident, a policewoman, said all the young men from her street are in jail.

She said she and other residents repeatedly tried to steer them away from that lifestyle.

“It’s the youths in Fyzabad that doing the crime now, from around age 14-23. And they’re not even reaching (staying alive until) 25.”

Asked who the youths are learning from, she said, “Honestly, they had senior ones (involved in crime) they may have looked up to because they want to be in badness and fast life…But all the men they look up to (are) in the Apex (cemetery) right now resting.

“I always tell them, it’s one of two places – the cemetery or jail.”

She recalled her shock and outrage at the news of an elderly woman being kidnapped and raped in the area.

On May 3, two masked men – one armed with a cutlass – broke into the home of an elderly couple. The men beat the 68-year-old man with a cutlass and subsequently raped the 63-year old woman. They then kidnapped the woman, taking her to a nearby abandoned house where they also assaulted and raped her. The men then fled the scene with $5,000, jewellery valued at $44,000, cell phones and IDs. Two men, one of whom is a teenager, have since been arrested.

“That one? Hmm,” the policewoman said to Sunday Newsday before pausing for a bit. “I didn’t look for that one at all.

“At first I was thinking it had to be an outsider but is one of we own. And even if it was an outsider, they would need an insider to bring them here and make arrangements, right?”

She said her own elderly grandmother no longer sits in her gallery since the incident and now keeps her doors shut at all times.

“They heartless, they disgusting, they don’t care about mother, child, old, disabled…”

A man chimed in to say it was the first time he had heard of that type of crime happening in Fyzabad.

As for solutions, one resident said he believes the only fix to crime in the area is to “keep the little ones busy.

“Yes, there are plenty of things for youths to do through the government but it’s mostly outside of Fyzabad, and the majority of them are lazy,” he candidly said.

“But if you bring activities here, that’s something different. Keep them busy. If they’re not busy, what do you think is going to happen?”

Issues at home plaguing youth

Jefferson Martinez, a football coach, said while he tries his best to mentor young people positively, many have still slipped through the cracks. He says family issues at home as well as poverty are major driving forces behind that.

Martinez, 70, said he grew up here and lived in Canada for a bit. He returned to TT in 2003.

“It’s a completely different place…

“I was used to just having a screen door to keep mosquitoes and so forth out, we used to leave the doors open. That all changed in 2003 and 2004 when I came back. I had six break-ins in my house after living in an area where Fyzabad was so friendly and crime-free and safe.”

He said it has only worsened since then.

He coaches with Fyzabad United Football Club and has been doing so since 2006.

“It has just gotten totally out of hand.

“The respect and discipline that we used to have…Respect for elderly people, just general respect for people – that has gone through the window. I don’t know what caused it.”

He, too, alluded to the “fast life” the previous residents spoke about.

“Young people know they want things now. You see things, you want it. You don’t want to have to go to school and study and get a degree or get a skill and get a job. They don’t want to have to wait. And if they are not capable of providing it, they go and steal it or rob.”

He said a lot of young men he coached around 2006 were shot and killed over the years.

“The most famous one was the kids who raided the Pennywise facility. Two of them I coached as little kids.”

On September 19, 2020, a total of six people were killed in a robbery attempt at Pennywise Plaza, La Romaine.

Police killed four suspects after two security guards were killed and two were wounded. All suspects were from Fyzabad.

Another one, Martinez said, “…Ended up, at the end of form four, hog tied in Penal with his limbs cut off and shot.

“We tried to get him to get out of it and he said it was too late. And he was my captain of my football team…He was in so deep he could not get out. And that started in form one for him.”

Asked how he feels when he hears the news about them, he said, “It is very distressing. Very, very distressing.”

But he believes it all stems from “the home and the family.”

He said father absenteeism was something that mentally affected many he trained, as they would confide in him.

“I coach kids for years now and you very rarely see a father showing up to the practices or games. Mostly mothers and a lot of them are single mothers coping with having to work and raise kids.”

On the other hand, he also witnessed cases of “mixed priorities” by parents.

“Some of them preferred to drink rum and fete than buy their kids proper football equipment or even buy them a water bottle, feed them breakfast before they come. Their priorities in the house have gone astray.

“And it’s not just the parents, the young parents now. It’s their grandparents who are also young.”

He added, “We try, but we only have a few hours in the week, and when they go home, they’re subject to so much delinquency all around them. It’s pretty tough.”

He said the crimes in recent times in Fyzabad have been “bizarre” and “just craziness.

“Just down the road, a gyro man early in the morning was killed and these kids, young men, were from right around the corner. There were situations of people who burnt an elderly man’s house just down the street and occupied his premises – just murdered him. Then there are drug dens…It’s not a safe place.”

He believes boot camps with necessary mentorship for young people can be an effective solution.

“Some may say it sounds draconian but you see, no matter where you put them, they go back into their home environment. And that’s where the problem starts. It’s the home environment. A little child won’t wake up one morning and be violent like that.

“They grow up in a household or in a neighbourhood that has violence all around them.”

Principles have changed

A Fyzabad/Siparia taxi driver said he and his colleagues were saddened by the recent news of a fellow driver who went missing and was later found dead.

On May 24, the decomposing body of 64-year-old Siparia taxi driver Sheraz Ali was found at Gerahoo Trace in Fyzabad.

Police were led to the body by a now-arrested 26-year-old man who admitted to stabbing Ali while he was a passenger in his car.

“That wasn’t easy to take,” the driver continued.

“Crime is a serious thing here in Fyzabad and in the rest of the country, too.”

He said it does not seem as though young people value life as there has been an upsurge of crime in the area.

“You can’t feel safe in your house any more and that is just the case there.”

He, too, spoke about the sexual assault of the elderly woman.

“People came in, when you’re at home, you’re in your own zone. But for somebody to break in your house and do you something like that, I mean, that is taking away everything from you.”

He said methods of disciplining schoolchildren need to be reviewed.

“Because if you look at the 80s where certain things were in school, the school system, we didn’t have this kind of behaviour.”

He added, “And the music that the youths are listening to nowadays and the freedom with some drugs that they have now…all these things contribute. Because to support your vice, you have to get money. And when you don’t have money, what’s the next alternative? You don’t get a job, you end up in crime, violence.”

He has been a taxi driver for over 20 years and has lived in Fyzabad all his life.

Two young men, one age 22 and the other, 30 also shared their thoughts with the Sunday Newsday.

The younger of the two said hearing about certain types of crimes like kidnapping and sexual assault have been “shocking.”

But he believes “outside people” are the ones coming into the community to do these things.

“It have to be that because Fyzo is love,” he said.

The other said bad parenting and poverty are the main causes for young people being led to a life of crime.

“There was always crime but it was more on the low. Everything coming out in the open now because of frustration and stress.”

He said many people he knows come from single-parent households and that youths “need strongholds in their life to help build them.

“We also need Fyzabad to be more modernised and get more attractions to inspire the youth to come out and move away from that backwards thinking of going into crime.”

Deborah Gilead said the area she lives in does not have any issues with crime.

“But I hear about the things that go on in other places.”

She maintained, though, “For me, Fyzabad is still a safe place to live. It is a very close-knit community.”

Councillor: Unemployment a key factor

Councillor for Siparia/Fyzabad Jason Ali said one of the main issues is unemployment among the youth.

“They are looking for employment, firm, formal, sustainable employment.”

He added that programmes such as YTEPP (Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme) have “collapsed over the past few years.

“If we could get those programmes to restart, that will also assist.”

He added, “Those programmes also have a stipend and they can use that to get to and from the destination where the classes are being held. And I say that because if even their parents are not working in some instances, at least they can use that to get them to the locations.”

Ali is also a primary school teacher. Because of this, he said, he understands the challenges young people face.

He said there is also a lack of recreational facilities, and the ones there are not well-maintained owing to financial constraints.

“We get is next to nothing to maintain these facilities within our level of occupancy or usage. On average, we get $80,000 for the year to upgrade our facilities throughout the constituency. I have three in my district: Standard Grounds, Mulch and Trace Grounds, and College Street Grounds.”

He said the lights at these facilities are not working well, and in some cases, at all.

“I have multiple letters we wrote to the Ministry (of Rural Development and Local Government), and nothing has been done about it.”

He also wishes to see the ALTA (Adult Literacy Tutors Association) programme returned to the area.

“A lot of young adults in Fyzabad cannot read or write. We used to have an ALTA class here many years ago and it collapsed. Things like that will assist in the overall development of Fyzabad.”

“There’s just a lack of avenues for upward mobility within the community for young men and women between the ages of 18 and 22.”

Many other residents declined to comment, with some showing interest in speaking to the Sunday Newsday until they were notified the topic was crime.

Some said while they are aware of the situation, they are not affected as they “grew up” with many of the criminals. “So they don’t come around us.”

Newsday was also told residents believe criminals from other areas “come here to hide out.

“We always seeing strange faces now.”

Others said they try their best not to be outside late at night any more.