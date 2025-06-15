PM praises fathers: Your sacrifices aren't unnoticed

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a post-Cabinet media briefing on May 22 in Port of Spain. - Faith Ayoung/File photo

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has thanked "fathers and father figures" in TT for their sacrifices that help build the nation. In a message celebrating Father’s Day, Persad-Bissessar noted the crucial role they play in the home and society.

She said, "To every father who has answered the call with integrity, love, and perseverance—I thank you. Your quiet sacrifices do not go unnoticed. To the men who are still finding their way, know that your presence matters more than you may ever realise. And to the women who uplift and stand beside fathers—thank you for being essential to this journey."

Persad-Bissessar described fatherhood as a sacred responsibility that cannot be understated.

"It is not defined only by biology, but by presence, sacrifice, leadership, and love. A father’s influence in a child’s life is immeasurable. It lays the foundation for emotional strength, self-worth, and discipline — and by extension, for building strong, respectful, and productive citizens."

She said the quality of family life in the home reflects and shapes a country.

"As Prime Minister, and more importantly, as a mother and a citizen of this great nation, I have seen that, when fathers lead with love, patience, and wisdom, they nurture more than their families — they contribute to the moral and social fabric of our entire society."

She said parents must work together and show mutual respect to achieve success.

"It is crucial that we foster a culture where men and women support one another in the task of parenting. Mothers and fathers, though unique in their roles, must walk side by side with mutual respect and shared responsibility. For our fathers to succeed, they must feel the encouragement, trust, and partnership of the women in their lives — and in turn, fathers must uplift, honour, and respect the strength, sacrifices, and voices of women."

She said if this is done, a stable and strong family structure is formed, which redounds to the benefit of everyone.

"This unity flows into our schools, our communities, and ultimately, our nation. It is how we raise not only healthy children — but a healthy nation."

Persad-Bissessar also touched on the importance of fathers not only to be present in the lives of their children, but also to be emotionally available and approachable. She said a simple thing as dinner together adds tremendous value to raising a child.

"A child must feel safe — emotionally and mentally — to speak with their father, to share their dreams, their fears, and even their mistakes without judgment. When fathers create a space of openness and understanding, they empower their children with confidence and trust. In those quiet conversations — at the dinner table, in the car, or before bed — lifelong bonds are built, values are passed on, and the emotional well-being of our young people is strengthened."

She called for stakeholders to work together to build a society where fathers are empowered, women respected, and every child is nurtured.