Padarath balancing fatherhood with politics

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Couva South MP Barry Padarath and his six-year-old daughter Sejal. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

FOR Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath, fatherhood has been transformative.

As the world celebrates Father’s Day on June 15, Padarath shared the joys and challenges of raising his six-year-old daughter Sejal Lara Sophia Padarath, a child who redefined his purpose in life.

“I never imagined that anyone can love someone as much as a parent loves a child. I think you have to experience that to know what that truly feels like and what that means.

“Many people look for love, whether it's romantic, whether it's friendship, etc, but the love of a child is something that is unexplainable in words. And that has really fortified and strengthened me as an individual, not necessarily as a politician, but as a human being. That has given me a tremendous amount of strength.”

Padarath said becoming a father sharpened his focus, not just in his personal life but in his career. On his toughest days, when he wonders why he does what he does, he looks to Sejal and finds the answers.

He said a child goes out into the world with the values parents inculcate in them, so, whatever he does, he puts his best foot forward, more so than he would have before becoming a parent.

So everything he does is with her future, and that of the children of TT, in mind.

His main joy is his own face and personality traits in her, knowing she would become a reflection of the values he holds dear.

“Sometimes I marvel at that. I can actually see from her facial expressions, her quirkiness, her mannerisms, habitual traits, her interests, her outspokenness, her forthrightness – I can see a lot of myself. It's like a mini version of yourself, but more so the innocence that they bring with them, that has brought me a tremendous amount of joy, sometimes in the most serious of moments.”

But there have been some challenges. He said having a girl child, she is very attached to him and struggles with separation anxiety, a lingering effect from their time apart during the covid19 pandemic.

He explained when she was one year old, they were in the US, where she was born, for her medical treatment but he had to return to TT for the 2020 general election. There were no commercial flights to TT because the borders were closed, so he had to take a combination of commercial flight and private plane to get here. He did not want to expose her to any risk and so left her with people he trusted.

But he did not anticipate the borders would have been closed for so long, and they were separated for about nine-ten months.

“To me that is the foundation and formative years, between one to two, when she would have been in toddler stage, because that's when you're first seeing them learning to walk, form words, etc.

“I missed out on that, and it's something that really has broken me even though I've survived it.

“That separation is something that we still try to come to terms with because like most covid children, she has a separation anxiety issue. So when she doesn't see me for extended periods and so on, she gets a bit concerned or a bit agitated.”

His anxiety comes from her safety, security and well-being, especially now that she is going to primary school, taking extracurricular activities like karate and dance, and interacting with the public.

So he ensures she is never alone in pubic, always accompanied by someone from his household.

“I always say your family, particularly your children, don't sign up for the public part that you play, but sometimes they endure some of the most brutal attacks, not directly, but having to learn how to cope with a society that, at times, can be a bit harsh. There is anxiety that comes with having her cope with that growing up and wanting to protect her from the harshness of public life.”

He recalled an incident in 2019 when then culture minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly responded to one of his questions in the Standing Committee by insinuating he was out of touch with national issues because he was not getting sufficient sleep owing to him being a new parent. He said there are some lines people just should not cross.

“Sometimes the public doesn't hear some of the things that are said to us across the floor by members, which can be very disparaging, and in many ways disgusting.

“I always remember (Prime Minister) Mrs Persad-Bissessar called me when that happened. Her exact words to me were, ‘Son, this too shall pass. Stay strong.’ That's why I said, in this entire journey with Sejal, she has been a tremendous source of support, not just to me, but also to Sejal.”

Padarath credits his support system for helping him balance his demanding roles – MP for Couva South, Minister of Public Utilities, Minister in the Office of the PM and Leader of Government Business – with fatherhood.

His family, the parents of his godson, his colleagues and even PM Persad-Bissessar, whom he has known since childhood, played vital roles.

“Everything that you hear about grandparents doting over their grandchildren, there's that and a million times more. Sejal gets away with anything and everything with my mother.”

Sejal is the only grandchild and great-grandchild in his family. In addition to being the “apple of his mother’s eye,” he said Sejal shares a close bond with his 87-year-old grandmother, and has brought joy into their lives.

Persad-Bissessar, too, has been a guiding figure. He said she has assisted him greatly through moral support, advice and sharing her own experiences with parenthood.

Even his two-year-old godson, who spends lots of time in his home, has become part of that supportive unit as Sejal loves being a "big sister."

"I always ensure that whatever decisions I'm making, whatever arrangements I have to make in order to ensure her safety and well-being, is always first and foremost. So striking the right balance and having a good support system in my household has been very useful."

Even with stellar support and with his plate being full, Padarath recognises being a father is the greatest responsibility he can have, and tries to be as hands-on as possible in the raising of his daughter.

He recalled Persad-Bissessar once telling him parents could give their children the best toys or parties, but a child will never forget how the parent made them feel.

Therefore, his advice to parents, especially single parents is to try to be there for your children as much as possible.

“While being a single parent has not been an easy journey, I am always mindful that I am the first responder in Sejal’s life. Also I am ultimately responsible for her well-being her mental state, her broughtupsy, her education thrust, and therefore it is really prioritising and understanding what really matters the most and what is most important to you.”

He gave an example of a birthday party Sejal was invited to during the national budget debate. He initially made arrangements for her to attend without him because, even though he had spoken the day before, he felt he had to be there as a responsible member of Parliament.

It was while sitting in Parliament that he realised he also had to factor in parenthood. He left, took Sejal to the birthday party, spent time with her and then returned to the sitting.

“I think there's nothing more important than being present. You can have the greatest support system, you can have the best babysitters but, at the end of the day, you must be present in your child's life. They must know that they can come to you, and you are there to provide an emotional support and comfort, and no one can ever take your place as a parent, regardless of whether it's at a birthday party or a school graduation.”

Public scrutiny, however, has been relentless. Speculation about Sejal’s mother and conception circulated when news of her birth became public in 2019. But Padarath has never let that distract him from his role to protect and nurture his daughter.

“Over the years, I have been very careful not to thrust her into the public spotlight. I thought very long and hard before I agreed to do this interview with you, but at the same time, I'm not ashamed of my child. Therefore I will continue to protect her from the reality of the harsh comments, the sometimes unforgiving public commentary on things that people perceive about you.

“But as much as I can protect and shield her from all of that, I also have to prepare her for the world out there. It's a dual role in that regard.”

Advice came from close friend and former Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam, who encouraged him to lean on his inner strength and bolster his self-confidence. She pointed out people have the right to free speech and encouraged him to find strength in the love of his daughter. She told him after all his titles and accolades fade, he would still have his child.

And, he said, there have been a lot more positive comments than negative over the years, and he takes strength from that.

“I think, from time to time, people forget that we are just as human as everyone else. But as Mrs Persad-Bissessar always tells us, nobody asked you to take this job. You signed up for it. Just as you get the good you will get the bad.”

As for the future, Padarath said he would be happy with whatever Sejal chooses to do as a career, and would support whatever aspirations she has. His dream for her is to be a decent human being, to have great moral, ethical and spiritual values, to understand and appreciate those with whom she comes into contact and to make a mark on the world in whatever field she chooses.

“I don't necessarily want an academically brilliant child. What I want is a child who can adapt, a child who appreciates holistically the environment that she's in and a child that also appreciates the social fabric of TT.”

He wants her to be a leader, someone who contributes positively to society and the world. Already, she shows signs of being headstrong, outgoing, forthright, artistic and adaptable.

Padarath said he is not ruling out having another child but, at least for now when he had several demanding roles, he wants to give Sejal the attention she deserves.

“I won’t say no because children bring you a lot of joy, but also some surprising experiences.”