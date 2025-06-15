Nazarites inch closer to Brothers Premier League T20 title

NAZARITES are one win away from the Brothers Premier T20 League title after cruising to a 48-run win over Hillpiece at the Brothers Recreation Ground in Williamsville, held earlier this month.

Batting first in the semifinal match, the Nazarites batsmen showed form to post 182/7 in 20 overs.

Ihiley Smith (43), Atiba Villafana (39) and Kevin Wilkes (32) were the main contributors for Nazarites.

Abrahim Ali tried his best for Hillpiece with 3/20.

In response, many Hillpiece batsmen got starts but could not convert. Chad Persadie (23), Ali (21) and Randy Singh (21) all got into the twenties, but could not carry on as Hillpiece could only manage 134/8 in 20 overs.

The other semifinal between Links XI and HYO was postponed because of rain.

The organisers are hoping to complete the tournament by June 22.

Summarised scores:

Semifinals

NAZARITES 182/7 (20 overs) (Ihiley Smith 43, Atiba Villafana 39, Kevin Wilkes 32; Abrahim Ali 3/20) vs HILLPIECE 134/8 (20 overs) (Chad Persadie 23, Abrahim Ali 21, Randy Singh 21). Nazarites won by 48 runs.

Quarterfinals

NAZARITES 150/7 (18 overs) (Atiba Villafana 30 not out, Ihiley Smith 22; Brandon Wong Wai 2/29, Justin Samkaran 2/30) vs REVELLERS 85 (16.3 overs) (B Wong Wai 24, Miguel Heeraman 22; Negus Smith 4/11, Ikenna Mitchell 4/20). Nazarites won by 65 runs.

Links XI 161/8 (Ravindra Siew 33, Raphael Teeluck 33; Bhabheshan Rampersad 3/29, Randy Seelal 2/24) vs Rochard Road 102 (17.2 overs) (Rishi Gajadhar 40; Vashisht Ramlakhan 3/19, Rishaad Harris 2/16). Links XI won by 59 runs.

ALL APACHES 130 (Jady Mohammed 30, Darron Beekah 29; Chad Persadie 4/12, Jeremy Ramdass 2/12) vs HILLPIECE 131/4 (Ravi Samaroo 32, Andre Browne 31 not out). Hillpiece won by six wickets.

HYO 136/3 (Bevon Duncan 53 not out, Ravindra Rampersad 49 not out) vs DEBE SPOILERS 110 (Terrance Nanan 48, Timothy Narine 17; Keegan Jagessar 4/21, Dane Teelucksingh 2/24). HYO won by two runs.