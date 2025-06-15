Ministry, THA discuss housing in Tobago

Housing Minister David Lee, right, greets THA Secretary of Settlements Ian Pollard at the ministry in Port of Spain on June 11. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Housing

A delegation from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), led by Secretary of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development Ian Pollard, met with Housing Minister David Lee, Minister in the Ministry of Housing Phillip Alexander and other senior officials on June 11 to discuss the future of public housing on the island.

The meeting, held at the ministry in South Quay, Port of Spain, focused on proposed housing developments for Tobago and the challenges currently affecting implementation.

In a release, the ministry said the key issues raised included the higher cost of construction in Tobago, compared to Trinidad, the island’s complexed topography and reduced state funding, all of which it said have limited the number of homes that can be made available to prospective homeowners.

The THA delegation also highlighted the growing demand for housing on the island and the urgent need to diversify housing solutions beyond traditional single-family units.

Lee, the release said, emphasised the importance of renewed collaboration between the ministry, THA, Trinidad and Tobago Housing Development Corporation and its subsidiary, HDC Construction Company Ltd.

He also expressed a strong commitment to rebuilding a productive partnership aimed at expanding Tobago’s housing stock.

The minister, it said, pledged to share technical expertise and best practices from the ministry and the HDC and indicated a willingness to conduct site visits to Tobago to further support implementation efforts.

“The ministry remains committed to delivering accessible and affordable housing solutions, fostering sustainable communities, and contributing to national development,” Lee was quoted as saying.

The ministry’s acting permanent secretary, acting deputy PS, Assistant Secretary for Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development, THA, the Chairman of the Urban and Rural Housing Development Board and technical officers from both the ministry and the division attended the meeting.