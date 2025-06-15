Ministry probes alleged abuse of disabled children

Minister of People, Social Development and Family Services Vandana Mohit. -

VIDEOS of alleged cases of neglect and possible child-abuse of physically and mentally disabled children at a church-run children’s home are to be investigated by the line ministry, according to a statement issued on June 14.

"The Ministry of People, Social Development and Family Services (MSDFS) wishes to inform the public that it is aware of the circulation of images and videos on social media, depicting the alleged abuse of children with disabilities at a residential facility for persons with intellectual disabilities."

"It should be noted that the matter was brought to the attention of the management of the facility as well as the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (CATT)." The statement said that in response, Children’s Authority launched an immediate investigation, including discussions with the manager, staff and, where possible, residents, plus an assessment of the facility’s conditions.

"The Children’s Authority is committed to conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation to establish the full facts of this matter, to ensure the safety and security of the children at the facility. This will include both scheduled and unannounced visits to monitor the facility.

"The ministry assures the public that it is treating this matter with the highest urgency and is fully committed to protecting the rights and welfare of our nation’s most vulnerable citizens."

Five of the videos each show an instance of a child lying on the ground. Of these, one shows a severely disabled child on the ground near his wheelchair, while another shows a boy on the floor of a dorm hollering. Another shows a woman repeatedly shouting at a reluctant child, “Get up!” Another shows a child in a pram placed outside in the sun. Other videos showed staff resting or asleep.

Acting CoP Junior Benjamin recently told Newsday he had not seen the videos, but promised to investigate.

"We need to ensure we protect our children, so certainly I will want to look into that.”

Newsday could not contact the school management or board, and on June 12 sent a message to the church which remained unanswered. However, one source told Newsday the videos were made by a disgruntled ex-employee who had compiled videos of disparate situations to try to make the home look bad.